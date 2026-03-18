RiskOpsAI™ and TrustModel.AI Announce Strategic Alliance to Advance AI Trust, Safety, and Governance at RSA 2026

RiskOpsAI™ and TrustModel.AI announce a strategic alliance launching GRAIL™ — a unified AI governance and risk assurance framework for regulated enterprises, unveiled at RSA Conference 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RiskOpsAI™, a leader in integrated risk intelligence, and TrustModel.AI, a pioneer in enterprise AI Trust and Safety infrastructure, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at redefining standards for AI Trust, Safety, and Governance in regulated industries. The partnership was unveiled at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco.

At the center of the alliance is the Joint Governance and Risk Assurance Layer — GRAIL™ — a comprehensive framework that enables enterprises to implement verifiable, continuous governance of AI systems aligned with global regulatory and ethical standards. The integrated platform combines RiskOpsAI™'s advanced risk sensing and assurance capabilities with TrustModel.AI's model observability and integrity infrastructure, delivering a third-party validated layer of continuous AI governance. Together, the solution enables organizations to anticipate, assess, and mitigate emerging risks while demonstrating adherence to evolving regulatory frameworks including the EU AI Act and NIST AI RMF.

"Agentic AI systems are now core to business operations, making responsible governance a strategic imperative," said Ramesh Chitor, Chief Customer Officer of TrustModel.AI. "Through this alliance, we combine TrustModel.AI's governance rigor with RiskOpsAI™'s real-time risk modeling and intelligence, providing enterprises with a unified mechanism to operationalize trust and compliance at scale."

Key capabilities of the GRAIL™ platform include independent governance and risk assurance with third-party validation and attestation of compliance; dynamic risk scoring and predictive oversight through continuous assessment of model drift, bias, and performance anomalies; comprehensive trust and safety dashboards for executives, compliance officers, and regulators; and seamless API-driven integration with existing GRC, audit, and model management platforms.

"Our joint vision is to create an enterprise environment where AI systems are resilient, accountable, and governed," said AJ Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer of RiskOpsAI™. "By aligning risk operations with AI governance principles, organizations can build durable trust with regulators, partners, and customers alike."

With AI governance emerging as a top priority across financial services, healthcare, and the public sector, the RiskOpsAI™ and TrustModel.AI partnership marks a critical step toward establishing industry-wide benchmarks for AI assurance and transparency. The GRAIL™ platform will open for enterprise preview in May 2026, with general availability in Q3 2026. Executives from both organizations will host media and customer briefings at the RSA 2026 Innovation Pavilion, Booth #7132.

Join both teams at the RSA cocktail hour on Monday, March 23rd, 2026 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM — register here

ABOUT RISKOPSAI™ RiskOpsAI™ is a unified GRC platform powered by agentic AI that automates the risk and compliance lifecycle for the AI generation enterprise — via an autonomous, centralized risk register, a robust compliance mapping framework, and an industry-first AI assurance model to manage and mitigate AI risk. www.riskopsai.com

ABOUT TRUSTMODEL.AI TrustModel.AI delivers enterprise-grade Trust, Safety, and Governance infrastructure designed for responsible AI adoption. The company's products help global organizations ensure model integrity, compliance, and ethical oversight across the AI lifecycle. www.trustmodel.ai

Media Contact

Padmini Murthy, RiskOpsAI™, 1 +1408-219-4806, [email protected], www.riskopsai.com

SOURCE RiskOpsAI™