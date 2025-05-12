RiskOpsAI™ Announces Industry First AI Native GRC and Cyber Risk Quantification Enterprise License - Download and Try for Free

RiskOpsAI™ introduces its Industry First AI-Native GRC and Cyber Risk Quantification Enterprise License - easy to download and experience near real-time risk insights - for free.
SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RiskOpsAI™, the leader in AI-Native Next Generation GRC, invites businesses to experience a smarter and more intuitive way to manage risk. Now, through an enhanced AI experience, you can instantly download our AI Native GRC platform and try key features for free - using sample datasets or uploading your own data to generate near real-time risk analytics in minutes.
AI Native GRC – Free Download
RiskOpsAI™'s AI Native GRC transforms traditional risk management by delivering a near real-time, 360° view of your risk landscape. It offers risk identification, prioritization and remediation all in one place. Key features you can experience immediately include:
- Line-Speed Risk Identification and Delivery
- Automated Controls Testing
- Continuous Risk Assessment
- Control Effectiveness Measurement
Simply download the free version - (https://noska.riskopsai.com) - answer a few simple questions, upload your own data or select from RiskOpsAI™'s sample datasets - and see powerful risk insights within minutes.
Cyber Risk Quantification — Free Trial
RiskOpsAI™ industry first AI patented Cyber Risk Quantification provides a near real time way to understand an organization's cyber risk exposure. Key features include:
- Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)
- RiskBased Vulnerability Management
- Cyber Risk Maturity Modeling
- Risk Scenario Planning (Risk Remediation and Risk Reduction)
"We are excited to announce the launch of these game changing AI Native Next Generation Risk Management capabilities", said AJ Sarkar, CEO RiskOpsAI™. "With the ability to try for free, a user can quickly experience the platform's core capabilities and added value - seamlessly transitioning to an ongoing Enterprise License."
RiskOpsAI™: AI Native Next Generation Risk Management
RiskOpsAI™, the leader in AI-Native Next Generation GRC, empowers Fortune 2000 enterprises to:
- Identify, prioritize and remedy risk – all in one platform
- Manage governance, risk and compliance – all in one platform
With its integrated SaaS platform, RiskOpsAI™ delivers actionable insights into the impact of risk on your business.Our solutions, including Cyber GRC, Continuous Compliance Automation and Thirdparty Threat Exposure Management™, ensuring businesses stay secure, compliant and resilient.
Ready to Experience It?
Start your free experience now and discover the RiskOpsAI™ difference.
