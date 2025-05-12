RiskOpsAI™ Announces Industry First AI Native GRC and Cyber Risk Quantification Enterprise License - Download and Try for Free

"We are excited to announce the launch of these game changing AI Native Next Generation Risk Management capabilities", said AJ Sarkar, CEO RiskOpsAI™. Post this

RiskOpsAI™'s AI Native GRC transforms traditional risk management by delivering a near real-time, 360° view of your risk landscape. It offers risk identification, prioritization and remediation all in one place. Key features you can experience immediately include:

Line-Speed Risk Identification and Delivery

Automated Controls Testing

Continuous Risk Assessment

Control Effectiveness Measurement

Simply download the free version - (https://noska.riskopsai.com) - answer a few simple questions, upload your own data or select from RiskOpsAI™'s sample datasets - and see powerful risk insights within minutes.

Cyber Risk Quantification — Free Trial

RiskOpsAI™ industry first AI patented Cyber Risk Quantification provides a near real time way to understand an organization's cyber risk exposure. Key features include:

Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)

RiskBased Vulnerability Management

Cyber Risk Maturity Modeling

Risk Scenario Planning (Risk Remediation and Risk Reduction)

"We are excited to announce the launch of these game changing AI Native Next Generation Risk Management capabilities", said AJ Sarkar, CEO RiskOpsAI™. "With the ability to try for free, a user can quickly experience the platform's core capabilities and added value - seamlessly transitioning to an ongoing Enterprise License."

RiskOpsAI™: AI Native Next Generation Risk Management

RiskOpsAI™, the leader in AI-Native Next Generation GRC, empowers Fortune 2000 enterprises to:

Identify, prioritize and remedy risk – all in one platform

Manage governance, risk and compliance – all in one platform

With its integrated SaaS platform, RiskOpsAI™ delivers actionable insights into the impact of risk on your business.Our solutions, including Cyber GRC, Continuous Compliance Automation and Thirdparty Threat Exposure Management™, ensuring businesses stay secure, compliant and resilient.

Ready to Experience It?

Start your free experience now and discover the RiskOpsAI™ difference.

