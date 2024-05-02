RiskOpsAI™, Award Winning Pioneer in AI Driven Integrated Risk Modeling & Decision Supremacy, hosts Ethical Dimensions of AI: A Deep Dive into Data Privacy and Security.

RiskOpsAI™ hosts Ethical Dimensions of AI: A Deep Dive into Data Privacy and Security – an exclusive platform for women in AI Governance to voice their perspectives, share their experiences and contribute to the global conversation on AI ethics and gender.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RiskOpsAI™, the Award Winning Pioneer in AI Driven Integrated Risk Modeling & Decision Supremacy, hosts Ethical Dimensions of AI: A Deep Dive into Data Privacy and Security.
RiskOpsAI™ hosts Ethical Dimensions of AI: A Deep Dive into Data Privacy and Security – an exclusive platform for women in AI Governance to voice their perspectives, share their experiences and contribute to the global conversation on AI ethics and gender.
"We are delighted and immensely proud to be hosting this important event – part of our movement to shape the ethical dimensions of AI" said AJ Sarkar, Founder & CEO. "Together we can ensure a future where AI serves humanity while respecting our privacy, gender and securing our data."
This invitation only event is a unique opportunity for women leading the way in AI Governance to come together, share insights, and shape the future of AI ethics.
Event Details
Date: May 6, 2024
Time 12 noon PST
Venue: Near RSA in San Francisco, CA
Please RSVP: Women In AI Governance Event
About RiskOpsAI™
San Diego-based RiskOpsAI™ is a pioneer of AI-driven, integrated risk modeling and decision supremacy. Built by Fortune 500 CXOs with a deep background in cyber and risk, our software-as-a-service platform helps Fortune 2000 organizations discover, measure, prioritize, predict and optimize Cyber Risk Governance and Third Party Threat Exposure Management™. For more information, contact us at https://optimeyes.ai, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contact
Mainak Majumdar, RiskOpsAI™
Media Contact
Andrew Beagley, RiskOpsAI, 1 (858) 585-3101, [email protected], www.optimeyes.ai
SOURCE RiskOpsAI
