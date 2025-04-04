RiskOpsAI™ Welcomes Chris Murray, Former PwC Partner, London to its Cyber Advisory Board

"We are excited to announce the addition of Chris Murray to our expanding CXO advisory board, bringing valuable insights to revolutionize the GRC market with AI-native continuous GRC solutions. Chris will help us to expand our EU footprint. Welcome aboard, Chris!" said AJ Sarkar, CEO RiskOpsAI™. Post this

With a career spanning software development to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chris Murray brings deep expertise in AI, technology strategy and digital transformation. His experience includes:

Building SaaS businesses and leading enterprise software development.

Driving AI, technology and alliance strategies across PwC's global service lines.

Scaling PwC's technology alliances, including the first partner-led Workday implementation in EMEA.

Leading AI adoption initiatives, including PwC's #TrustInAI campaign.

His appointment strengthens RiskOpsAI™ commitment to AI-Native Risk Modeling and Decision Intelligence.

RiskOpsAI™: AI-Native Next Generation Risk Management.

RiskOpsAI™ pioneers AI-Native Continuous GRC, empowering Fortune 2000 enterprises to:

Identify, prioritize and remedy cyber risks – all in one platform

Maintain governance, risk and compliance – all in one platform

With its integrated SaaS platform, RiskOpsAI™ delivers patented Cyber Risk Quantification and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), providing actionable insights into the true impact of cyber risk on your business. Our solutions, including Continuous Compliance Automation and Thirdparty Threat Exposure Management™, ensure businesses stay secure, compliant and resilient.

