RiskSeal Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security

RiskSeal, a leader in alternative data for credit scoring, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, demonstrating its commitment to strong information security and data protection.
WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RiskSeal, a global digital credit scoring platform, is proud to announce it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification – the leading international standard for information security management.
Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is a key milestone that confirms RiskSeal's long-standing commitment to data security and trust.
In 2024 alone, over 1.35 billion people were impacted by data breaches, many in finance, according to Statista's research.
As a platform serving banks and financial institutions, RiskSeal recognizes the critical need for robust protection of sensitive information.
RiskSeal collects over 400 data points per applicant, highly valuable for credit scoring but also sensitive by nature. The platform adheres to strict cybersecurity protocols aligned with international standards to guard this data and ensure secure collaboration.
To become ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, RiskSeal completed a rigorous, multi-stage audit covering security policies, data handling, and operational resilience. Controls were implemented across all 14 domains of the framework, including:
- Access control. Ensures that sensitive borrower data is available only to authorized users.
- Operational security. Focuses on securing the systems and processes used in credit decisioning.
- Information security incident management. Provides a structured approach to detect, report, and respond to potential data breaches or fraud.
- Compliance. Guarantees alignment with legal and regulatory standards essential for financial institutions.
- Business continuity. Ensures that RiskSeal remains reliable and data stays protected even during unexpected disruptions.
