RiskSeal Drives Default Rate Reduction for AvaFin México

"RiskSeal's real-time data has transformed our customer onboarding process. By detecting fraud early and enhancing our credit scoring capabilities, we've seen a significant positive impact on conversion rates," said Artjoms Jefimovs, Chief Risk Officer at AvaFin.

AvaFin, operating in five countries and having served over 3.8 million verified clients, recognized this challenge and partnered with RiskSeal to address it.

With RiskSeal's Digital Credit Scoring platform, AvaFin has gained access to more than 400 alternative data points per applicant. These include digital signals from social media and messaging apps, telecom metadata, email analysis, and biometric identity verification.

RiskSeal's credit and trust scores show a clear correlation with repayment behavior:

Applicants with credit scores above 800 show default rates as low as 19%, while those below 200 face default rates of 43%.

Trust scores also track closely with risk, with only 25% defaulting among those scoring above 90, compared to 44% below 30.

These insights enable AvaFin to expand access to credit without increasing risk, supporting financial inclusion and portfolio growth simultaneously.

