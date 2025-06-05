RiskSeal Drives Default Rate Reduction for AvaFin México

RiskSeal helped AvaFin México reduce default rates by using alternative digital credit scoring, enabling safer credit assessment in Mexico.
WILMINGTON, Del., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RiskSeal, a global alternative credit data provider, announced a successful collaboration with AvaFin México, a leading digital non-bank lender, to reduce default rates in Mexico.
Mexico's digital lending market continues to grow rapidly, yet many consumers remain outside the traditional financial system. A large percentage of the population lacks a formal credit history, making it challenging for lenders to evaluate risk and provide access to credit.
AvaFin, operating in five countries and having served over 3.8 million verified clients, recognized this challenge and partnered with RiskSeal to address it.
With RiskSeal's Digital Credit Scoring platform, AvaFin has gained access to more than 400 alternative data points per applicant. These include digital signals from social media and messaging apps, telecom metadata, email analysis, and biometric identity verification.
RiskSeal's credit and trust scores show a clear correlation with repayment behavior:
- Applicants with credit scores above 800 show default rates as low as 19%, while those below 200 face default rates of 43%.
- Trust scores also track closely with risk, with only 25% defaulting among those scoring above 90, compared to 44% below 30.
These insights enable AvaFin to expand access to credit without increasing risk, supporting financial inclusion and portfolio growth simultaneously.
Media Contact
Artem Lalaiants, RiskSeal, Inc., 1 3022768745, [email protected], https://riskseal.io/
SOURCE RiskSeal, Inc.
Share this article