RiskSeal Expands to Mexico to Help Lenders Make Better Credit Decisions

RiskSeal, a global platform for alternative credit risk data, has launched its product in Mexico. With this expansion, the company introduces its Digital Credit Scoring solution to help financial institutions make more inclusive and accurate lending decisions.
WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital financial services have big growth potential in Latin America. But many people in the region don't have a formal credit history. According to the National Survey of Financial Inclusion (ENIF), fewer than half of adults aged 18 to 70 have a bank account. Financial institutions need new tools to identify reliable borrowers who fall outside traditional credit scoring systems.
RiskSeal Digital Credit Scoring solution analyzes more than 400 real-time data points from over 200 global and regional Mexican platforms, including social media, e-commerce, and subscription services. With RiskSeal's data, lenders can assess at least 83% of Mexican loan applicants, unlocking access to a market of creditworthy borrowers.
RiskSeal is a global provider of alternative data for credit scoring. The solution helps financial institutions evaluate loan applicants using digital footprint analysis. RiskSeal doubles approval rates and cuts default risk.
