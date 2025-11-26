RiskSeal Launches Real-Time Watchlist Screening API for Sanctions and Adverse Media Checks

"Financial institutions need to know they can trust every customer they onboard. RiskSeal Watchlist Screening API helps identify risks early and ensure every partnership begins with transparency and compliance." – Artem Lalaiants, CEO at RiskSeal Post this

The launch marks a significant milestone toward stronger compliance and risk prevention in an era of increasing regulatory scrutiny. In 2024 alone, global regulators imposed over $4.6 billion in anti-money laundering fines. This highlights the urgent need for automated and auditable compliance solutions.

RiskSeal Watchlist Screening API offers coverage across 240 territories, monitoring over 235,000 sources in 65 languages. With adaptable coverage and a database refreshed every 30 minutes, this API represents a new benchmark for automated sanctions and media screening in the financial sector.

Built with real-time automation and AI-driven matching, it minimizes manual reviews, allowing risk teams to focus on high-impact decisions.

To support compliance excellence, the RiskSeal Watchlist Screening API provides:

Sanctions and PEP screening. Instant checks across OFAC, UN, EU, and other authorities.

Adverse media monitoring. Continuous global coverage for negative news and reputational risks.

Case management tools. Built-in review, escalation, and audit trails for faster resolutions.

