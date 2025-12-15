RIT integrates print and graphic media into packaging science

RIT's print and graphic media technology curriculum is being integrated into the packaging science program to align with growing and evolving industries.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RIT's print and graphic media technology curriculum is being integrated into the packaging science program to align with growing and evolving industries.

Currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate students in the program will complete coursework to graduation. Prospective students are now being directed to the Bachelor of Science degree in packaging science, where they will be able to take coursework that emphasizes manufacturing processes, materials science, color management, and package printing technologies—competencies that are increasingly vital in the fast-growing packaging sector, said Kyle Dunno, packaging and graphic media science department chair in RIT's College of Engineering Technology (CET).

"For generations, the print and graphic media program has played a vital role in preparing students to lead in the printing, publishing, and media sectors," said Dunno. "As print technologies have advanced and the industry has evolved, we've reflected deeply on how best to honor that legacy while preparing our students for future opportunities. This strategic integration maintains the core of print education at RIT while expanding its relevance in the rapidly growing packaging and converting industries."

In 2022, CET combined its print and packaging science departments to align programs that would better represent the growth in the package printing sector. Since that time, department leadership has worked closely with faculty, industry partners, and alumni to develop a newly aligned curriculum that provides differentiation for both prospective students and program graduates.

The new curriculum ensures that RIT graduates remain positioned to lead in areas of manufacturing, materials, color management, and package printing technologies.

Conventional and digital printing processes remain foundational within the curriculum. Coursework will continue to include premedia, production workflows, converting technologies, process control, and variable data printing, and their applications to folding cartons, flexible packaging, labels, corrugated fiberboard, metal decoration, and others.

"This represents a natural progression for our programs," said Dunno. "As the industrial world pivots toward integrated packaging solutions, automation, and sustainability, this approach allows us to honor the rich heritage of print education at RIT while embracing innovation in one of today's most vibrant industrial arenas."

This integration reinforces the college's focus on industry-relevant applied science and engineering education, said S. Manian Ramkumar, dean of CET.

"By connecting core competencies from both print and packaging, we are ensuring our students gain hands-on, future-oriented experiences that align with evolving workforce needs," he said.

Both packaging and print faculty-researchers and professional staff provide support to the printing industry through the department's existing testing, research, and training services. These services will continue without interruption, ensuring ongoing partnership with companies and professionals who rely on RIT's expertise. In addition, RIT will continue to serve as the certifying body for Idealliance's G7 and G7 Plus color calibration programs, supporting industry's adoption of globally recognized color quality standards and processes.

"This integration represents a natural and meaningful progression," Dunno said. "It honors our legacy, strengthens our industry relevance, and ensures that students continue to benefit from cutting-edge technology, hands-on learning, and real-world experience."

