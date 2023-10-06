RIT is the first university to receive support from the Google Cybersecurity Clinics Fund

"The expansion of our cybersecurity clinic through this partnership will give students real-life experiences and an opportunity to sharpen their skills while also helping their community." - Ersin Uzun, Katherine Johnson Endowed Executive Director of RIT's ESL Global Cybersecurity Institute. Tweet this

"The expansion of our cybersecurity clinic through this partnership will give students real-life experiences and an opportunity to sharpen their skills while also helping their community," said Ersin Uzun, Katherine Johnson Endowed Executive Director of RIT's ESL Global Cybersecurity Institute. "We hope to build long-lasting relationships that can keep the talent in the region by making students aware of local opportunities and connecting the community with the talent they need to stay secure in this landscape of ever-increasing cyber threats."

Cyber attacks increased by 38 percent globally in 2022 and have cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars over the past five years. Despite the need for more cybersecurity professionals, there are more than 650,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. and more than 27,000 open jobs in New York state.

"As cyber threats increase, I share the concerns of businesses and community leaders about building a skilled cybersecurity workforce to protect New Yorkers' critical services, such as hospitals, schools, and financial institutions," said U.S. Rep. Joseph Morelle. "I know that students of Rochester Institute of Technology and New Yorkers throughout our state are ready to meet the challenge and lead on cybersecurity. That's why I'm thrilled to stand with Rochester Institute of Technology, Google, and the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics to announce this new investment in RIT's students, their futures and careers, and the security of our state."

"These clinics have been designed to provide the next generation of professionals with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the ever-growing field of cybersecurity," said Royal Hansen, Google's vice president of Privacy, Safety, and Security Engineering. "We're proud to lend a hand to help grow a strong security workforce responsible for strengthening and protecting our infrastructure for years to come."

In addition to grant funding, Google offers RIT volunteer mentorship from Google employees, Google Titan Security Keys, and scholarships for the new Google Career Certificate in Cybersecurity.

