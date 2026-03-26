RIT launches hands-on Bachelor of Science degree in artificial intelligence

"Graduates of RIT's new AI major will be able to design systems that turn data and algorithms into practical value for individuals and organizations." Post this

The program begins in fall 2026. New students with questions about how to be considered can contact RIT's office of Undergraduate Admissions.

Building upon a strong foundation in computer science, software engineering, and data modeling, AI majors will be able to design systems that turn data and algorithms into practical value for individuals and organizations. The curriculum aims to fully equip students with what industry is looking for from college graduates.

RIT has long been recognized as one of the nation's best colleges for computing degrees. In 2026, U.S. News & World Report rankings named the computer science program No. 54.

The university's first courses in AI were taught in 1986. RIT also created the nation's first undergraduate programs in information technology and software engineering.

"We're excited to continue that legacy of curriculum innovation with our BS in AI, which will prepare students to innovate with the latest AI technologies and create the next generation of AI systems," said Matt Huenerfauth, dean of RIT's Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences (GCCIS). "Our AI degree is informed by industry needs, and expertise from across our college, and features the hands-on curriculum that is a hallmark of an RIT education."

Core courses in the BS in AI program focus on optimization algorithms, security of AI, and large language models, reinforcement learning, and machine learning. Students will also select elective courses that tailor their experience to specific domains of AI. While some students focus on computer vision and robotic systems, others may choose to study natural language processing or AI policy and law.

In the first year of the program, students get to take an AI Explorations course that covers the history, ethics, data, and key algorithms of the field. The goal is for future AI professionals to recognize and consider the ethical and economic impact of AI solutions in global, environmental, and societal contexts.

"Graduates of our new AI major will gain the technical depth to build, improve, and innovate AI systems," said Michael Yacci, senior associate dean for Academic Affairs in GCCIS. "Importantly, they will also learn processes to assess the accuracy and validity of an AI solution."

The 122 credit-hour undergraduate program typically takes four years to complete. Like with many RIT degrees, AI majors will also complete two blocks of co-op, or cooperative education—a paid work experience related to a student's field of study.

In 2023, RIT began offering a master's degree in AI. Additionally, many other RIT degree programs, minors, and immersions allow students to study and apply AI.

Starting in fall 2026, RIT's computing college is also launching a minor in AI. The six-course minor provides a rigorous technical foundation in core methods and computational principles that power modern AI.

Media Contact

Scott Bureau, Rochester Institute of Technology, 585-475-2481, [email protected], https://www.rit.edu

SOURCE Rochester Institute of Technology