RIT sets course for the future with 2035 Strategic Framework

"This framework captures the essence of RIT: A university powered by people, driven by ideas, and committed to turning knowledge into action," said President Bill Sanders. "It reflects our commitment to charting our own path, integrating technology with the arts, design, business, science, and humanities. It provides a clear direction for how we will lead during a time of rapid change while staying true to what makes RIT distinctive."

A framework shaped by the RIT community

The Strategic Framework was developed through an extensive process that began in spring 2024. More than 1,000 students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees, and partners contributed their perspectives through conversations, forums, and engagement sessions.

"This plan reflects both bold ambition and thoughtful stewardship," said Susan Puglia, chair of RIT's Board of Trustees. "The Board is proud to approve a framework that reflects the collective aspirations of the RIT community and positions the university to thrive while delivering meaningful inspiration for students and society."

The result is a framework grounded in RIT's mission and values, designed to remain agile as higher education, technology, and global needs continue to evolve.

Four pillars guiding the decade ahead:

At the heart of the Strategic Framework are four interconnected pillars that will shape RIT's work over the next 10 years:

Transformative Student Experiences and Success

RIT will expand and evolve its experiential learning model—building on its nationally recognized cooperative education program—so that every student benefits from hands-on, interdisciplinary learning. The focus is on preparing students not only for today's careers, but to be leaders in fields that do not yet exist, while fostering retention, graduation, and lifelong success.

World-Changing Research

The framework calls for accelerating research and creative scholarship that address pressing global challenges. By investing in interdisciplinary research, strengthening infrastructure, expanding doctoral education, and supporting faculty excellence, RIT aims to amplify the translation of discovery into real-world solutions that improve lives and advance society.

Culture of Well-Being and Belonging

Recognizing that people are central to RIT's success, the framework emphasizes cultivating an inclusive, welcoming community where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. Priorities include well-being, professional growth, sustainability, and strengthening connections across identities, disciplines, and generations.

Global Reach and Mindset

RIT will continue to strengthen its role as a globally engaged university, leveraging its international locations and partnerships while deepening reciprocal connections with local communities in Rochester and the Finger Lakes region. The goal is to ensure students graduate with a global perspective and that RIT's research and engagement foster lasting benefits both locally and worldwide.

Turning vision into action

Supporting the four pillars are organizational strategies focused on growing and stewarding financial resources, increasing institutional agility and resilience, and enhancing storytelling to elevate RIT's reputation and reach.

"This framework is a compass, not a static plan," Sanders said. "Its success will be determined by how we embrace it—through collaboration, creativity, accountability, and shared purpose across our community."

"We are navigating a moment defined by rapid technological change, shifting demographics, and complex global challenges," Sanders added. "At the same time, the opportunities before us are extraordinary. RIT is uniquely positioned to lead in areas where creativity and innovation intersect—AI, health sciences and technology, creative technology and technical creativity, quantum science, sustainability, and a cyber- and data-driven world. This Strategic Framework provides the clarity and the focus we need to move forward with intention and confidence."

