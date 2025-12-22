RITA Bunch Added to Memorial Healthcare System's Leadership Team

"Rita's extensive career experience, genuine passion for improving patient outcomes and commitment to fostering a healthy workplace culture made her a natural choice to join our leadership team." - Paul Gaden, Memorial Regional Hospital CEO Post this

"I'm excited to welcome Rita to the team as we continue to advance our mission," said Gaden. "Her extensive career experience, genuine passion for improving patient outcomes and commitment to fostering a healthy workplace culture made her a natural choice to join our leadership team."

At Memorial Regional, Bunch has joined a hospital with a rich history of quality, service and community impact, qualities that attracted her to its COO position. The role enables her to focus on increasing operational efficiencies that benefit patients and the clinical and administrative teams she'll help lead.

"I'm a relationship builder and believe in knowing each individual as a person first and team member second," said Bunch. "I'm visible, accountable, and have always done what's right over what's easy."

Bunch plans to immerse herself in the South Florida communities Memorial serves, believing it to be the best way to understand its medical needs and opportunities. The Hollywood resident is a two-time graduate of East Tennessee State University, focusing on healthcare administration during both undergraduate and master's studies.

Memorial Regional Hospital is a Level 1 trauma center equipped to manage the most critical

emergency situations. The facility annually has more than 200,000 patient encounters, including nearly 100,000 through its emergency department, and delivers more than 5,000 babies.

Serving the community since 1953, the hospital features medical and surgical services, institutes dedicated to neuroscience, cancer, transplant, cardiac and vascular care, a family birthplace, and behavioral health services.

Visit them online at http://www.mhs.net/locations/memorial-regional.

