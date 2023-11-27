Rita Robbins Recognized as the 2023 Recipient of the Alexandra Armstrong Award for Lifetime Achievement

Every year InvestmentNews honors women industry innovators who are leaders in their firms, the industry, and their communities. These women have advanced the business of providing financial advice through their leadership, passion, creativity and willingness to help others along the way. Post this

"I am thrilled and honored to be recognized with this prestigious award," said Rita Robbins, Founder and President of Affiliated Advisors. "Throughout my career it has been a priority to support women in our industry, focusing on getting them in positions of decision-making and visibility. Women are a natural fit for the financial advice profession," Robbins said. "We're helping families prepare for their futures and educate their children and take care of their parents. It's a physiological truth that women are wired to be nurturers."

Every year InvestmentNews honors women industry innovators who are leaders in their firms, the industry, and their communities. These women have advanced the business of providing financial advice through their leadership, passion, creativity and willingness to help others along the way. Robbins was also honored in 2017 as an InvestmentNews' "Women to Watch.".

"I'd like to thank InvestmentNews for developing these inspirational awards designed to highlight the meaningful work that women leaders are doing to support a more diverse and vibrant industry," Robbins said.

Affiliated Advisors provides a comprehensive suite of business management, compliance, technology, marketing, and investment advisory solutions and services, along with direct access to experienced professionals, skilled in helping advisors streamline their workflows. Additionally Affiliated Advisors is known for ease of transitions, as well as succession planning resources and acquisition opportunities.

To learn more about Affiliated Advisors difference, log onto http://www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com.

About Affiliated Advisors

Founded over 30 years ago by industry veteran, Rita Robbins, Affiliated Advisors is a team of experienced and innovative industry experts with a passion and mission to help solo advisors and emerging teams build the practices of their dreams through a dedicated service and support platform. Affiliated Advisors' award-winning suite of marketing, technology, compliance, service, financial planning, practice management and succession planning resources is helping nearly 100 financial advisors grow and better manage their advisory businesses. To learn more, log onto http://www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com.

Media Contact

Timothy Welsh, Nexus Strategy, 415-847-4874, [email protected], www.nexus-strategy.com

SOURCE Affiliated Advisors