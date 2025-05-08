Rite-Solutions Awarded $234M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III Contract for Combat Systems of the Future (CSoF)

Under the five-year contract, Rite-Solutions to provide innovative solutions in systems and software engineering that are geared towards maximizing the effectiveness and suitability of future combat system while reducing risk and total cost.

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 1st, the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) awarded a 5-year, SBIR Phase III contract to Rite-Solutions. This $243M contract—the largest in the history of the company—will enable Rite-Solutions to provide innovative solutions in systems and software engineering that are geared towards maximizing the effectiveness and suitability of future combat system while reducing risk and total cost.

"This contract award is one of the most significant achievements in the history of our company," said CEO and Co-Founder Joe Marino. "We are extremely excited to be able to bring our innovation and energy to the next evolution of combat systems." Co-Founders and Board members Jim and Linda Lavoie agree, stating that "this contract, resulting from the hard work and excellent support of our workforce, solidifies our place as a significant contributor to the advancement of our Undersea Warfare capabilities."

The goals of the CSoF initiative include (1) improving mission effectiveness while achieving optimal manning levels and reducing total life-cycle costs; (2) inserting new functionality and capability for current and future ship platform and combat systems improvements in both organic and off-hull systems; and (3) leveraging systems engineering to develop cost-effective improvements in the lab environment for modeling, simulation, test and integration. Efforts will be focused on new submarine platforms, including but not limited to the Next-Generation Attack Submarine (SSN(X)), to support technology innovations and improvements, acquisition, research and development, design, specification development, and test and evaluation.

"This is a big win for Rite-Solutions and our many talented industry partners," said Laurie Carter, Executive Vice President for Business Development and CSoF Capture Manager. "We are eager to get started – bringing our innovative mindset to the goal of building a more efficient, flexible and adaptable combat system."

Execution of tasking under the CSoF contract will be managed by Mike Miller, CSoF Director and Program Manager, who will be responsible for coordinating the efforts of Rite-Solutions and nearly 20 industry partners.

