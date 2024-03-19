Rite-Solutions Awarded $60 Million Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport IT Services Contract

Under the five-year contract, the company will provide a wide range of IT services, security and support to NUWC headquarters in Newport, RI and four other NUWC locations.

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rite-Solutions was recently awarded a $60.7 million, five-year contract to support NUWC's Activity Chief Information Officer (ACIO)/Information Technology (IT) division, which is responsible for strategic planning, operations, maintenance, and compliance of the center's IT systems and infrastructure.

The company will provide IT services in several areas including software engineering, system administration, cybersecurity, client support services/help desk, Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) support, IT governance and application portfolio management support, and more.

"Cybersecurity touches every one of these areas," notes Rocky Reeves, Rite-Solutions Sr Vice President and Director of IT Services. Over one-half of the personnel supporting this contract must meet the Navy's strict Cybersecurity Workforce requirements. "This was a major reason Rite-Solutions won the contract. Many of our employees have degrees in cybersecurity or computer science as well as security and operating system certifications."

"We are honored that NUWC chose to renew the contract with us," says Rite-Solutions co-founder Joe Marino. "While we are rapidly expanding into new technologies that give the Navy an Information Advantage (TM), IT services and security remain a critical component of what we offer."

The company is the prime contractor on the project and will work with subcontractors including SAIC, McLaughlin Research Corporation, Mikel, and others.

Rite-Solutions will support NUWC headquarters in Newport, RI as well as NUWC locations in Connecticut, Virginia, Florida, and the Bahamas.

Rite-Solutions, Inc. is an award-winning business specializing in system engineering, software development, information technology (IT), and cyber security for government and commercial segments. Rite-Solutions has offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Virginia, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit https://www.rite-solutions.com.

