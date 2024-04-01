Rite-Solutions Awarded $88 Million Contract, the Largest in Company History, by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Electromagnetic Systems Department

Under the three-year contract, Rite-Solutions will provide a range of engineering services to improve existing Imaging and Electromagnetic Warfare (I&EW) systems and develop new I&EW systems and capabilities.

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rite-Solutions was recently awarded a contract for $88.6 million by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport. Under the three-year contract, Rite-Solutions will support NUWC's Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department (Code 34).

The full and open contract is the largest the company has received. "This is a milestone for the company," says Joe Marino, Rite-Solutions co-founder and CEO. "We are proud that NUWC Code 34 has entrusted Rite-Solutions with this critically important program."

As the prime contractor, working with 13 subcontractors, the company will provide engineering and technical expertise to improve existing Imaging and Electromagnetic Warfare (I&EW) systems and develop new I&EW systems and capabilities.

"The Navy uses elements of the electromagnetic spectrum, including radio waves, microwaves, x-rays, and gamma rays to detect adversaries and their communications," explains Laura Deady, Senior Vice President of Engineering Services at Rite-Solutions. "The goals of I&EW are to, primarily, protect our sailors and to interfere with adversaries' communications."

Rite-Solutions will perform design, development, testing, analysis, integration, and installation services for new I&EW systems, as well as the maintenance, troubleshooting, repair, upgrade, and modernization of legacy systems.

"We are honored to further our work supporting the US Navy in the I&EW area. Rite-Solutions will continue to utilize our expertise to support Code 34 and appreciate all our hardworking personnel and subcontractors for their support and dedication to excellence," added Ms. Deady.

"Future warfare will rely heavily on providing our warfighters with an Information Advantage® through Electronic Warfare dominance over our adversaries," says Marino. "This contract offers us the opportunity to support NUWC in achieving this mission."

Rite-Solutions, Inc. is an award-winning small business specializing in system engineering, software development, information technology (IT), and cyber security for government and commercial segments. Rite-Solutions has offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Virginia, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit https://www.rite-solutions.com.

Media Contact

John Thornell, Rite-Solutions, 1 8604154882, [email protected], www.rite-solutions.com

SOURCE Rite-Solutions