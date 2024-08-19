RIT's School of Film and Animation ranked among the top 25 American film schools

RIT's School of Film and Animation (SOFA) has earned a spot on The Hollywood Reporter's top film schools list. Ranking at number 25, this is the first time RIT has been included in The Hollywood Reporter's rankings.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RIT's School of Film and Animation (SOFA) has earned a spot on The Hollywood Reporter's top film schools list. Ranking at number 25, this is the first time RIT has been included in The Hollywood Reporter's rankings.

Todd Jokl, dean of the College of Art and Design, said that SOFA and its programs have long-been renowned for high-achieving graduates who have made immediate impacts in the industry.

"This prestigious recognition highlights RIT's and the School of Film and Animation's commitment to excellence in film education and its innovative approach to integrating technology and creativity. We are excited that the school is being recognized with this accolade from such a respected source in the entertainment world," said Jokl. "Hopefully, now many more people will become aware of our amazing programs with such dynamic outcomes."

The Hollywood Reporter cited RIT's emphasis on the intersection of Hollywood and STEM, as well as the university's reputation for graduating tech-savvy talent, when granting the ranking. The publication also noted SOFA's unique motion picture science program, which allows students to dive into imaging and color sciences.

RIT has been celebrated for its hands-on "maker" mentality and career-focused curriculums. Faculty and staff in SOFA strive to create opportunities for students to flex their creative muscles both in and outside of the classroom, including supporting student participation in the annual Coca-Cola Refreshing Films contest. A team of SOFA students won the contest in 2022 and, this year, another team of SOFA students was one of four semi-finalists out of 900-plus submissions.

Shanti Thakur, director of SOFA, said that the recognition is a testament to the hard work and creativity of the school's faculty, staff, and students both past and present.

"It is an honor for SOFA to be recognized. It demonstrates that SOFA offers unique, hands-on experiences to prepare students in the highly competitive film world, where creativity truly meets technology," said Thakur. "The core of SOFA's success has always been the strong sense of community between students and faculty, where collaboration directs our exciting future."

RIT is launching an expanded presence in LA this fall through a new RIT LA academic and research initiative centered on the entertainment industry.

Led by industry veteran Tom Connor, assistant provost and Professor of Practice, students from SOFA will be joined by students from other programs across the university with relevant skills in games, marketing, imaging science, color science, design, transmedia storytelling, VR, and more. This Los Angeles-based program provides a guided, semester-long immersion in the industry and opportunities to conduct hands-on research with top entertainment companies. In previous years, students have secured internships and capstones at Panavision, the Screen Actors Guild, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Disney/ABC, Netflix, and other industry-leading companies.

"RIT LA is designed to prepare students for the high-demand, multi-disciplinary skills required in today's media and entertainment sectors," said Connor. "Our efforts to help students get experience working in Los Angeles have been a huge asset for graduates. I'm excited to see our students continue to make names for themselves in the industry, some even before they graduate."

SOFA students also have access to technology, equipment, and cutting-edge facilities like the MAGIC Spell Studios—led by David Long, director of MAGIC Center Research—and makerspaces in the new Student Hall for Exploration and Development (SHED). These resources, facilities, and industry partnerships through MAGIC enable students to experiment, research, create, produce, and publish multi-platform entertainment experiences.

Go to RIT's School of Film and Animation website for more details about its programs and offerings.

