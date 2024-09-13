Ritter Forest Products Announces Strategic Acquisition of Industrial Matt Co.

"We are excited about this opportunity to unite our expertise and resources with the Ritter team," says Brian Vardeman Owner and Operator of Industrial Matt Co. "We are confident this will benefit our customers, employees, and community and strengthen our presence on the Gulf Coast." Post this

Brian Vardeman, Owner and Operator of Industrial Matt Co., continues, "We are excited about this opportunity to unite our expertise and resources with the Ritter team. We are confident this will benefit our customers, employees, and community and strengthen our presence on the Gulf Coast."

Triple R Brothers began in 1947, operating in the lumber, building materials, and construction services industry. Ritter Forest Products originated in 1985 and has become a leader in the matting industry. 75 years and 4 generations later, their focus has been simple: Let their talented teams provide quality products and timely service to industry professionals in their field.

To learn more about Ritter Forest Products and Triple R Brothers, visit www.triplerbrothers.com.

