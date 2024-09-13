Ritter Forest Products Announces Strategic Acquisition of Industrial Matt Co.

Bringing together decades of expertise, both companies unite to offer superior service and expanded opportunities for their clients.
BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ritter Forest Products, a Triple R Brothers Company, acquired Industrial Matt Co. on September 9, 2024, combining over 40 years of experience and service in the mat industry. This acquisition is a customer-centered venture and promises to continue the same service and family feel their customers have grown accustomed to throughout the decades.
Jessica Holmes, Vice President of Ritter Forest Products, said, "We are thrilled to bring Industrial Matt Co. into our family of companies. This acquisition combines extensive knowledge and experience in the matting field and will allow for strategic growth and specialized service to our valued customers. At the end of the day, it's the same great people and service under one roof."
Brian Vardeman, Owner and Operator of Industrial Matt Co., continues, "We are excited about this opportunity to unite our expertise and resources with the Ritter team. We are confident this will benefit our customers, employees, and community and strengthen our presence on the Gulf Coast."
Triple R Brothers began in 1947, operating in the lumber, building materials, and construction services industry. Ritter Forest Products originated in 1985 and has become a leader in the matting industry. 75 years and 4 generations later, their focus has been simple: Let their talented teams provide quality products and timely service to industry professionals in their field.
To learn more about Ritter Forest Products and Triple R Brothers, visit www.triplerbrothers.com.
