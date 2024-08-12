Riunite, The World's Number One Lambrusco, Revitalizes Italy's Most Historic Brand with Label Update and New Communications Campaign

Riunite proudly introduces a redesigned look and innovative messaging to engage loyal fans and new wine enthusiasts

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riunite, the historic Italian wine brand and global leader for Lambrusco, reinvests in the U.S. market with an updated label and new communications campaign, "On Ice...STILL Nice!" This summer, Riunite proudly debuts new labels that seamlessly blend classic and modern elements and reinforce its position as the world's leading Lambrusco. Alongside the new label, Riunite invests in a new website, social media, influencer marketing, communications, and events under the campaign, "On Ice... STILL Nice!" Recognized as one of Italy's pioneering brands in the American market as the No. 1 imported wine in the U.S. from 1976 until 2000 and hitting its peak in 1985 with 11.5 million cases sold, Riunite continues to honor its heritage while adapting its position to appeal to new consumers.

The Rise of the Lambrusco Category

The introduction of Riunite's new labels and communication campaign comes at a pivotal moment, as Lambrusco, which is at the forefront of Riunite's offerings, is now the #3 selling Italian red varietal and ranks #2 in cases sold, with a growth of +1.5% per POD*. Building on Lambrusco's market dominance, Riunite Lambrusco perfectly aligns with current consumer trends, featuring a naturally low alcohol content of only 8% ABV. Additionally, the rest of the portfolio offers an ABV ranging from 6% to 8%, meeting the growing consumer demand for lower-alcohol wines. Furthermore, Riunite recently released their latest libation: The Riunite Lambrusco Spritz, made with one part Riunite Lambrusco and one part sparkling wine, complemented by a splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon, served over ice and garnished with a vibrant lemon wheel. The introduction of the spritz underscores Riunite's aim to resonate with a dynamic and contemporary consumer base.

Reaching New Consumers

The redesigned packaging and updated communication efforts were developed with careful consideration of Riunite's long-standing heritage and the evolving tastes of modern consumers. "Our goal was to create a design that respects our storied past while appealing to the next generation of wine lovers," said Mina Rouas, VP of Marketing & Trade Development at Fredrick Wildman. "The new labels are not just an aesthetic update; they represent our commitment to quality and our passion for innovation. By incorporating elements that resonate with a younger audience, we aim to broaden our appeal and ensure our wines are enjoyed by a new wave of enthusiasts. We believe this fresh look will strengthen our connection with loyal customers and attract new enthusiasts to the Riunite family."

Riunite 'On Ice…STILL Nice!' - The New Label & Campaign

The new labels are emblematic of Riunite's rich history and feature refined design elements that pay homage to the brand's Italian roots while also appealing to contemporary wine enthusiasts. Each varietal label presents a sleek, modern approach utilizing a single color to convey each wine style and includes a sketch of the landscape of Emilia Romagna, highlighting the wine's connection to its land and place. Additionally, for the first time, the bottle is embossed with the distinctive Riunite 'R' on both the 750 ml and 1.5 ml sizes.

With its redesigned packaging and strategic investments, Riunite is reaffirming its status as a leader in the wine industry. The brand, in collaboration with Colangelo & Partners, is revitalizing its social media presence to reconnect with loyal longtime fans while also engaging a new generation. Riunite is also embracing its heritage with a modern twist, reintroducing the iconic slogan 'Riunite on Ice, That's Nice' with a fresh take: 'On Ice… STILL Nice.' This nostalgic yet contemporary revival highlights the brand's commitment to honoring its past while looking toward the future. Additionally, Riunite is producing a dynamic mix of studio content and graphic design, blending modern aesthetics with a nod to its retro roots. This visual identity extends to collaborations with content partners who are developing a comprehensive asset library for the future, alongside an updated website that showcases this refreshed approach.

While the label design was executed by the Riunite team, Phil Williams, Executive Creative Director at HALO, and his team played a pivotal role in creating the updated creatives to bring the new label to life. Williams expresses "We wanted to capture the new label color in a bold and energetic way with dynamic stripes harking back to Riunite's 1980s heyday. We wanted the consumer to quickly digest the essential RTB takeaways from 5 feet away. The tagline, 'On ice... Still nice!' reinforces Riunite's message: We have a new look, and we're still the same classic Lambrusco you know and love. The message appeals to existing consumers while enticing new consumers to discover the Riunite brand".

Additionally, the overarching communications campaign, also developed with Colangelo & Partners, includes paid media opportunities with national publications through Vox Media (Eater & Thrillist) alongside targeted opportunities in publications within target markets such as Atlanta Magazine and LOCALE Magazine in Southern California.

The brand's efforts to engage with a new generation of consumers underscore its dedication to staying relevant and forward-thinking in a competitive market. As Riunite continues to innovate and adapt, it remains committed to its mission of delivering exceptional wines that captivate consumers around the world. The new labels are a testament to Riunite's enduring legacy and its bright future in the global market

About Riunite

Riunite, established in 1950, is an Italian wine brand rooted in collaboration and excellence. Originating from a coalition of 9 co-op wineries in the Province of Reggio Emilia, Riunite has grown into a global leader in grape and wine production. With over 1,450 families of winegrowers, 8 cooperative winemaking centers, and 4,600 hectares of vineyards, Riunite processes 89,000 tons of grapes annually. Committed to sustainability and quality, Riunites portfolio represents a diverse range of varietals, including its renowned Lambrusco. Produced without added sugars, Riunities wines offer an approachable character and natural sweetness. In every bottle, Riunite invites you to savor the essence of Italian craftsmanship.

NielsenIQ Total US x AOC dollar sales 26 weeks ending 4/13/24

