Riunite, The World's Number One Lambrusco, Unveils the Riunite Lambrusco Spritz

With Lambrusco ranking as the 3rd best-selling Italian Red varietal in the U.S. according to Nielsen, Riunite is strategically positioned to capitalize on this growing trend with the introduction of the Riunite Lambrusco Spritz. Furthermore, as the top-selling Lambrusco globally, Riunite is solidifying its dominance in the market and position as a category leader with the launch of the Riunite Lambrusco Spritz. Additionally, featuring only 8% ABV, Riunite Lambrusco aligns perfectly with current consumer preferences for lighter, low-alcohol beverages.

"The introduction of the Riunite Lambrusco Spritz marks a new chapter for the brand, empowering Riunite to resonate with a dynamic consumer base intrigued not only by wine, but also by the evolving world of cocktails, stated Mina Belhaj Rouas, VP of Marketing and Trade Development at Frederick Wildman. "With its naturally low alcohol content and light, refreshing appeal, the Spritz arrives just in time for the seasonal change, offering a delightful alternative for those seeking both familiarity and innovation in their drink choices."

With a legacy spanning over five decades in grape and wine production, Riunite has continuously demonstrated a commitment to both tradition and innovation. This new offering reflects Riunite's pursuit of quality and adaptability, setting the standard for excellence in the wine industry and cementing its position as a beacon of Italian winemaking expertise worldwide.

About Riunite

Riunite, established in 1950, is an Italian wine brand rooted in collaboration and excellence. Originating from a coalition of 9 co-op wineries in the Province of Reggio Emilia, Riunite has grown into a global leader in grape and wine production. With over 1,450 families of winegrowers, 8 cooperative winemaking centers, and 4,600 hectares of vineyards, Riunite processes 89,000 tons of grapes annually. Committed to sustainability and quality, Riunites portfolio represents a diverse range of varietals, including its renowned Lambrusco. Produced without added sugars, Riunities wines offer an approachable character and natural sweetness. In every bottle, Riunite invites you to savor the essence of Italian craftsmanship.

