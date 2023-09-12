Rival Systems Announces Support for Cash FX Products in its Award-Winning Risk Solution, Rival Risk

"We're committed to delivering a leading-edge ecosystem of trading and risk management products that streamline the investment and risk management process. Adding support for cash FX products to Rival Risk is the latest step in our journey." -Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. Tweet this

"We're committed to delivering a leading-edge ecosystem of trading and risk management products that streamline the investment and risk management process. Adding support for cash FX products to Rival Risk is the latest step in our journey." -Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems.

Rival's fully hosted solution pulls in start-of-the-day positions, intraday trade feeds, and cash FX market data, allowing users to analyze risk across accounts in real-time from every angle.

View real-time P&L.

Run user-defined shocks to see how changes in FX rates affect your portfolio.

Analyze your net exposure across your futures, options, cash FX, and cash bond positions.

View correlated VaR analysis across currency pairs to facilitate hedging and meet risk targets.

Rival has received the prestigious honor of being voted Best Market Risk Solutions Provider in the 2022 and 2023 Waters Rankings. This recognition underscores Rival's status as the preferred choice for market risk solutions, reinforcing their dedication to delivering top-tier financial technology solutions to the industry.

About Rival Systems

Rival Systems launched in 2015 as an ecosystem of enterprise trading and risk management solutions. Rival Systems offers award-winning market data feed handlers, multi-asset trading capabilities, enterprise risk management, smart API for strategy development, and top-of-the-line technology services. Rival's proven speed and innovative, constantly evolving features empower firms to compete in today's markets and get smarter with every trade. To learn more about Rival's comprehensive solutions for market data, multi-asset trading, algorithmic strategy development, and enterprise risk management, please visit RivalSystems.com.

