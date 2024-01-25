Rival Systems Introduces Rival One for Excel: Seamlessly Integrating Market Data, Risk Metrics, and Margin Calculations into Excel

Rival Systems has launched Rival One for Excel, a web add-in enabling seamless integration of critical trading data and margin calculations into Excel. This powerful integration enables users to easily subscribe to market data, positions, option volatilities, risk metrics, and trades, all within the familiar Excel interface. Users can also calculate exchange margin for existing positions or input potential trades to quickly analyze margin across futures, equities, and options. The add-in leverages Microsoft's latest Java Script API, providing cross-platform support for Desktop (PC + Mac) and Web versions of Excel.
CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rival Systems (Rival), a leading provider of trading and risk management software, announces the launch of Rival One for Excel, an innovative Microsoft Office add-in enabling seamless integration of critical trading data and margin calculations into Excel. This powerful integration enables users to easily subscribe to real-time market data, positions, option volatilities, risk metrics, and trades, all within the familiar Excel interface. Users can also calculate exchange margin for existing positions or input potential trades to quickly analyze margin across futures, equities, and options.
With Rival One for Excel, users can effortlessly create custom formulas, analyze real-time data, generate insightful charts, and leverage the full spectrum of Excel's features. The add-in can easily be downloaded from the Microsoft AppSource marketplace, connecting Excel directly to the Rival One platform. Unlike the traditional COM or VSTO add-ins with RTD servers, Rival One for Excel is a web add-in that leverages Excel's latest JS API, providing cross-platform support for Office running on the web, Windows, and Mac. The web-add also allows Rival to seamlessly deliver and display user's positions, risk metrics, and trades without having to use complex formulas. Users pick what data they are interested in from the admin panel, click subscribe, and the data automatically populates in the spreadsheet. Users can also leverage the custom Rival.Sub formula to easily subscribe to data in a specific cell within the spreadsheet.
"We're dedicated to ensuring our users have the tools they need for success. The Rival web add-in for Excel opens tremendous possibilities for users to create custom analytics driven by Rival data, and for Rival to provide access to more advanced functionality. For example, we are the first to offer the ability to use Excel as an interface to the exchange and OCC margin engines, making it easy to analyze potential trades, and optimize margin across exchanges and asset classes." - Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems.
Rival One for Excel is a significant step towards empowering traders and risk managers with easy access to critical data for making informed decisions within their preferred environment.
The integration with Excel is part of Rival's ongoing strategy to expand API capabilities. Soon Rival will be releasing its JSON WebSocket API, allowing clients to easily build their own web-based applications powered by Rival. In a bid to foster industry collaboration, Rival Systems is also working with other fintech vendors to seamlessly integrate Rival data and OMS into their platforms, creating a more interconnected and efficient trading ecosystem.
About Rival Systems
Rival Systems launched in 2015 as an ecosystem of enterprise trading and risk management solutions. Rival Systems offers award-winning market data feed handlers, multi-asset trading capabilities, enterprise risk management, smart API for strategy development, and top-of-the-line technology services. Rival's proven speed and innovative, constantly evolving features empower firms to compete in today's markets and get smarter with every trade. To learn more about Rival's comprehensive solutions for market data, multi-asset trading, algorithmic strategy development, and enterprise risk management, please visit RivalSystems.com.
