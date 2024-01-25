Rival Systems Introduces Rival One for Excel: Seamlessly Integrating Market Data, Risk Metrics, and Margin Calculations into Excel

"The Rival web add-in for Excel opens tremendous possibilities for users to create custom analytics driven by Rival data, and for Rival to provide access to more advanced functionality." -Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. Post this

"We're dedicated to ensuring our users have the tools they need for success. The Rival web add-in for Excel opens tremendous possibilities for users to create custom analytics driven by Rival data, and for Rival to provide access to more advanced functionality. For example, we are the first to offer the ability to use Excel as an interface to the exchange and OCC margin engines, making it easy to analyze potential trades, and optimize margin across exchanges and asset classes." - Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems.

Rival One for Excel is a significant step towards empowering traders and risk managers with easy access to critical data for making informed decisions within their preferred environment.

The integration with Excel is part of Rival's ongoing strategy to expand API capabilities. Soon Rival will be releasing its JSON WebSocket API, allowing clients to easily build their own web-based applications powered by Rival. In a bid to foster industry collaboration, Rival Systems is also working with other fintech vendors to seamlessly integrate Rival data and OMS into their platforms, creating a more interconnected and efficient trading ecosystem.

About Rival Systems

Rival Systems launched in 2015 as an ecosystem of enterprise trading and risk management solutions. Rival Systems offers award-winning market data feed handlers, multi-asset trading capabilities, enterprise risk management, smart API for strategy development, and top-of-the-line technology services. Rival's proven speed and innovative, constantly evolving features empower firms to compete in today's markets and get smarter with every trade. To learn more about Rival's comprehensive solutions for market data, multi-asset trading, algorithmic strategy development, and enterprise risk management, please visit RivalSystems.com.

