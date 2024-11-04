Rival Systems Wins "Best Buy-Side OMS" at WatersTechnology's 2024 Buy-Side Technology Awards

This accolade reflects our team's dedication to delivering advanced trading solutions that empower our clients to excel in a competitive market," Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. Post this

"We are thrilled to receive this award, which underscores our relentless commitment to innovation and excellence in fintech," said Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. "This accolade reflects our team's dedication to delivering advanced trading solutions that empower our clients to excel in a competitive market."

Rival One stands out for its best-of-breed functionality to trade futures, equities, and options from a single front-end and advanced risk management tool.

Recent advancements include:

Enhanced options order algorithms for greater flexibility, including minimum edge, volatility, and contingent orders.

Advanced user interface to quickly price up option spreads, submit RFQs, and view exchange spread books.

Rival One for Excel web add-in that allows users to monitor real-time data, trades, and risk metrics directly within Excel.

Rival One's latest win comes on the heels of Rival Risk's third consecutive year for winning Waters Ranking best market risk solution provider. Additionally, earlier this year Rival Systems achieved SOC 2 Type II Compliance, reinforcing the firm's commitment to robust security and operational standards.

About Rival Systems

Rival Systems launched in 2015 as an ecosystem of enterprise trading and risk management solutions. Rival Systems offers award-winning market data feed handlers, multi-asset trading capabilities, enterprise risk management, smart API for strategy development, and top-of-the-line technology services. Rival's proven speed, innovation, and constantly evolving features empower firms to compete in today's markets and get smarter with every trade. To learn more about Rival's comprehensive solutions for market data, multi-asset trading, algorithmic strategy development, and enterprise risk management, please visit RivalSystems.com.

