Rival Systems Wins Best Market Risk Solution Provider Awards for Third Consecutive Year

Rival Systems has secured the title of Best Market Risk Solution Provider for the third consecutive year in the Waters Technology rankings, underscoring its leadership in trading and risk management software. The company's flagship product, Rival Risk, has been recognized for its superior risk management capabilities, providing traders and risk managers with advanced tools to assess risk exposure across various asset classes and exchanges. This accolade, voted on by the Waters Technology readership, reaffirms Rival Systems' commitment to innovation and excellence, driving continuous improvements such as the Rival One for Excel and maintaining robust security standards through SOC 2 Type II Compliance.
CHICAGO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rival Systems, a leading provider of trading and risk management software, is proud to announce that its flagship product, Rival Risk, has been voted the top Market Risk Solution Provider in the Waters Technology rankings for the third consecutive year. This prestigious award highlights Rival Systems' commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial technology sector.
https://www.rivalsystems.com/products/risk/ has consistently delivered advanced risk management capabilities, allowing traders and risk managers comprehensive visibility into their risk exposure across multiple asset classes and exchanges. The powerful platform was built using insights from leading trade and risk management experts and offers:
- Real-time P&L, margin and risk metrics for futures, equities, options, bonds and FX.
- Automatic calculation of options volatility, theoretical prices, greeks and synthetic underlying prices through proprietary algorithms.
- Customized risk slides with distinct price and volatility scenarios for each product category.
- On-demand Value at Risk (VaR) using Monte Carlo simulations and proprietary covariance matrix.
"We are immensely proud to receive this recognition from the very community we serve," said Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and our commitment to providing the best-in-class solutions. Winning this award for the third year in a row reinforces our resolve to keep innovating and improving our offerings."
Waters Rankings, a unique awards program exclusively involving Waters Technology readers in the selection process, has reaffirmed Rival Systems' exceptional platform capabilities. With this latest recognition from Waters Rankings in 2024, Rival Systems solidifies its standing as the preferred provider of market risk solutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence within the trading and risk management industry.
Rival Systems is committed to ongoing enhancements that have included launching https://www.rivalsystems.com/products/rival-one-for-excel/, a trading analysis plug-in through excel, and achieving https://www.rivalsystems.com/news/archive/2024/02/rival-systems-fulfills-soc-2-type-ii-compliance/. Additionally, Rival continues to update and advance flagship solutions, such as Rival One and Rival Risk, to meet the evolving needs of professional traders around the world.
About Rival Systems
Rival Systems launched in 2015 as an ecosystem of enterprise trading and risk management solutions. Rival Systems offers award-winning market data feed handlers, multi-asset trading capabilities, enterprise risk management, smart API for strategy development, and top-of-the-line technology services. Rival's proven speed, innovation, and constantly evolving features empower firms to compete in today's markets and get smarter with every trade. To learn more about Rival's comprehensive solutions for market data, multi-asset trading, algorithmic strategy development, and enterprise risk management, please visit https://www.rivalsystems.com/products/rival-one-for-excel/.
Media Contact
Wendy Rodgers, Gate 39 Media, 312-715-1475, [email protected] , https://www.gate39media.com/
SOURCE Rival Systems
Share this article