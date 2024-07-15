Rival Systems Wins Best Market Risk Solution Provider Awards for Third Consecutive Year

"We are immensely proud to receive this recognition from the very community we serve," said Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. Post this

Real-time P&L, margin and risk metrics for futures, equities, options, bonds and FX.

Automatic calculation of options volatility, theoretical prices, greeks and synthetic underlying prices through proprietary algorithms.

Customized risk slides with distinct price and volatility scenarios for each product category.

On-demand Value at Risk (VaR) using Monte Carlo simulations and proprietary covariance matrix.

"We are immensely proud to receive this recognition from the very community we serve," said Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and our commitment to providing the best-in-class solutions. Winning this award for the third year in a row reinforces our resolve to keep innovating and improving our offerings."

Waters Rankings, a unique awards program exclusively involving Waters Technology readers in the selection process, has reaffirmed Rival Systems' exceptional platform capabilities. With this latest recognition from Waters Rankings in 2024, Rival Systems solidifies its standing as the preferred provider of market risk solutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence within the trading and risk management industry.

Rival Systems is committed to ongoing enhancements that have included launching https://www.rivalsystems.com/products/rival-one-for-excel/, a trading analysis plug-in through excel, and achieving https://www.rivalsystems.com/news/archive/2024/02/rival-systems-fulfills-soc-2-type-ii-compliance/. Additionally, Rival continues to update and advance flagship solutions, such as Rival One and Rival Risk, to meet the evolving needs of professional traders around the world.

About Rival Systems

Rival Systems launched in 2015 as an ecosystem of enterprise trading and risk management solutions. Rival Systems offers award-winning market data feed handlers, multi-asset trading capabilities, enterprise risk management, smart API for strategy development, and top-of-the-line technology services. Rival's proven speed, innovation, and constantly evolving features empower firms to compete in today's markets and get smarter with every trade. To learn more about Rival's comprehensive solutions for market data, multi-asset trading, algorithmic strategy development, and enterprise risk management, please visit https://www.rivalsystems.com/products/rival-one-for-excel/.

Media Contact

Wendy Rodgers, Gate 39 Media, 312-715-1475, [email protected] , https://www.gate39media.com/

SOURCE Rival Systems