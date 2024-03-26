River Bear American Meats Launches in Rocky Mountain Region Whole Foods

This launch represents the first step in River Bear's plans to grow its national retail distribution. All of River Bear's products are humanely raised, antibiotic and hormone-free and made with no junk and no fillers, just the family farm-raised, hand-trimmed good stuff. Post this

All of River Bear's products are humanely raised, antibiotic and hormone-free and made with no junk and no fillers, just the family farm-raised, hand-trimmed good stuff. To ensure this standard, the company works exclusively with a co-op of family-owned farms in the Midwest and Colorado that are committed to a strict code of responsible animal husbandry. River Bear is both SQF (Safe Quality Food) certified, and a USDA inspected producer with significant production capacity poised for national growth.

In addition to salamis, River Bear also produces nitrate-free heritage pork bacon; a variety of chef-driven deli meats including capicola, ham, salami cotto, corned beef, pastrami and smoked turkey; beef hot dogs; summer sausage; and smoked Andouille.

All of River Bear American Meats products can be found online at riverbearmeats.com. Keep up with the latest and stay hungry by following @riverbearamericanmeats.

