River City Endodontics Proudly Serving Spokane Valley in Washington Launches New Website

The new website is designed to offer easily understandable information for both new and returning patients. It covers the services and procedures offered, providing essential details to help patients make informed decisions about their oral health. Additionally, it includes patient forms and policies for convenience.

Dr. Jonas Dale and Dr. Joshua Dale lead the practice. They are esteemed members of the American Dental Association and the American Association of Endodontists. Both doctors are board-eligible endodontists with roots in Crosslake, MN, and share a commitment to excellence in endodontics.

"Our mission at River City Endodontics is to provide patients with the highest quality of care in a warm and welcoming environment," says Dr. Jonas Dale.

"We treat each patient as a member of our own family," adds Dr. Joshua Dale.

River City Endodontics offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

3D CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) imaging

Microscopic root canal therapy

Surgical root canal therapy (apicoectomy)

Endodontic retreatment

Sedation dentistry (nitrous oxide and oral medication)

Emergency toothache treatment

Dental trauma treatment

Internal whitening

GentleWave: a minimally invasive root canal alternative

At River City Endodontics, patient comfort and satisfaction are paramount. The friendly and knowledgeable staff will ensure a positive and stress-free patient experience.

About River City Endodontics

River City Endodontics is a full-service practice serving patients in the Spokane, WA, area. It is located at 12509 East Mission Avenue, Suite 203, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Current and prospective patients can reach River City Endodontics by phone at 509-928-6464. To learn more about its services, visit the practice's website at https://www.rivercityendospokane.com/ .

