River City Endodontics Proudly Serving Spokane Valley in Washington Launches New Website

SPOKANE, Wash., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- River City Endodontics of Spokane Valley is delighted to announce the launch of its new website, continuing their dedication to providing exceptional endodontic care to the Inland Northwest's patients. The practice is online at https://www.rivercityendospokane.com/.
The practice is committed to meeting the needs of every patient who walks through its doors, focusing on experience, compassion, and cutting-edge technology. River City Endodontics brings a wealth of expertise and a genuine passion for patient care to the community.
The new website is designed to offer easily understandable information for both new and returning patients. It covers the services and procedures offered, providing essential details to help patients make informed decisions about their oral health. Additionally, it includes patient forms and policies for convenience.
Dr. Jonas Dale and Dr. Joshua Dale lead the practice. They are esteemed members of the American Dental Association and the American Association of Endodontists. Both doctors are board-eligible endodontists with roots in Crosslake, MN, and share a commitment to excellence in endodontics.
"Our mission at River City Endodontics is to provide patients with the highest quality of care in a warm and welcoming environment," says Dr. Jonas Dale.
"We treat each patient as a member of our own family," adds Dr. Joshua Dale.
River City Endodontics offers a comprehensive range of services, including:
- 3D CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) imaging
- Microscopic root canal therapy
- Surgical root canal therapy (apicoectomy)
- Endodontic retreatment
- Sedation dentistry (nitrous oxide and oral medication)
- Emergency toothache treatment
- Dental trauma treatment
- Internal whitening
- GentleWave: a minimally invasive root canal alternative
At River City Endodontics, patient comfort and satisfaction are paramount. The friendly and knowledgeable staff will ensure a positive and stress-free patient experience.
About River City Endodontics
River City Endodontics is a full-service practice serving patients in the Spokane, WA, area. It is located at 12509 East Mission Avenue, Suite 203, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Current and prospective patients can reach River City Endodontics by phone at 509-928-6464. To learn more about its services, visit the practice's website at https://www.rivercityendospokane.com/ .
