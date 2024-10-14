River LA Announces Capital Campaign to Support Development of 100 Acres along LA River - Taylor Yard Will be Largest New Park in Los Angeles in More Than 100 Years

"Taylor Yard River Park will offer 100 acres of new open space with multiple health, ecological, and economic benefits for the community." Post this

This new funding effort will help fund projects on the 100 acre property that are being led by the City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering, State of California Park Department and the Mountains Recreation Conservation Authority (MRCA). Together, these entities work together under the auspices of the 100 Acre Partnership, formed in 2022. These efforts will create 100 acres of open space and nature habitat, the largest new park in Los Angeles since Griffith Park was established in 1896.

"River LA was asked by the City of Los Angeles to lead the 'Friends of Taylor Yard' Capital Campaign, Los Angeles's largest and most impactful new philanthropic project in generations," said Harry B. Chandler, Chairman of the Board of River LA. "My committee and I will be focusing our campaign on foundations, high net worth individuals and corporations wanting to make a lasting impact by endowing the high-profile features of this new park."

The key structures planned for Taylor Yard include: a Welcome Pavilion, a community hub and education center with a Cafe; The Turntable, an outdoor gathering space for intimate events and ceremonies; a Pedestrian & Wildlife Bridge, connecting the Rio del Los Angeles State Park to Taylor Yard; a Kayak Center; a River Overlook; and various prominent Walkways. Public recognition options may be available for donors to these signature projects.

Approximately 1 million people live within 1 mile of the Los Angeles River and more than 10 million people (a quarter of all Californians), live within a 1-hour drive of the Los Angeles River. More than 31 miles of contiguous bike paths along the river are already completed. With the recent openings of nearby pedestrian bridges, Taylor Yard River Park will have easy bike access, picturesque river views, various water features and opportunities for community gatherings. This new park space will restore a native plant palate to the area and provide habitat to important local species, including migratory birds.

The initial phase will focus on the Paseo Del Rio, a native habit greenway, with much of the funding already secured from public sources.

"Taylor Yard River Park will offer major new open space with multiple health, ecological, and economic benefits for the community such as biodiversity and reducing urban heat and air pollution; health benefits will include physical, mental, and health equity; and economic benefits including sustainable tourism and expanded job creation," said River LA CEO, Kate Moulène.

"Projects like this are vital to creating healthy, safe, and connected communities, and I am delighted to partner with River LA and the Bureau of Engineering on the Taylor Yard River Park expanding the existing Rio de Los Angeles State Park in Council District 1, especially in such a densely populated city with limited access to green spaces," said Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez.

"We are excited to work with River LA to secure the funding we need to deliver the community-driven designs for this space that have been developed through years of collaboration with the community," said Chief Deputy City Engineer Deborah Weintraub, with the Bureau of Engineering. "We know that these projects will benefit children, families, and wildlife for generations to come."

About River LA:

River LA is a non-profit organization that was founded by the City of Los Angeles in 2008. We are on a mission to bring people, water, and nature together for the sustainable revitalization of the 51-miles of the Los Angeles River corridor. We champion policy and sustainable public spaces while creating innovative models for community benefit and participation.

River LA mobilizes talent and critical resources via public/private partnerships to build community parks and hubs that contribute to the conservation of water resources and natural habitat along the LA River and support our greater Los Angeles community.

