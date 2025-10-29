River Road Mini Storage shares the risks of ignoring your storage unit

ChatGPT said: Most storage facilities don't require tenants to visit regularly, and staff can't enter units without permission except in emergencies or as outlined in the lease. However, at River Road Mini Storage in Paso Robles, owner Rick Runnells says they like to see tenants often to ensure everything is going smoothly and no issues need attention.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's rare for a storage facility to require regular visits from its tenants. As long as the rent is on time, and no strange odors or liquids are leaking out under the door, management assumes all is well inside. Generally, the facility's staff cannot enter a unit without the tenant's consent except in emergencies or with a court order. Emergencies that allow staff to enter without permission are described in the lease agreement. Certain maintenance duties that allow entry are also described in the lease, but the tenant is given notice when these are to happen, and permission is still needed. "We like to see our tenants regularly," says Rick Runnells, owner/manager of the Paso Robles self-storage facility, River Road Mini Storage. "That's one way we know everything is going well with them, and there are no problems that might need our attention inside the unit."
Runnells goes on to describe some of the things that can go awry inside a storage unit that make regular visits important:
- Insect and rodent damage—Storage facilities practice diligent pest control, but exterminators report that even the best pest control isn't 100% effective. Insecticides rarely kill eggs, and those eggs will hatch, releasing a horde of crawling bugs with appetites for cardboard, fabric, and other organic materials. Mice can squeeze through holes and gaps that are around ½ inch. They'll eat your stuff, too, plus leave a mess and maybe have babies in there.
- Moisture damage—Weather conditions can cause the air's temperature to drop to the dew point, and water vapor changes from a gas back to liquid. This creates condensation inside buildings. People coming and going, heaters, fans, and HVAC systems all contribute to ventilation in homes and businesses, so condensation rarely accumulates. Unless the storage unit has temperature control, there is a chance that the moisture from condensation can damage boxes and their contents. Regular visits to the storage unit accomplish two things: opening the door lets fresh air in and ventilates the interior, and allows for inspections for moisture damage.
- Breakage—Cardboard deteriorates over time and can collapse under the weight of other boxes or furniture, breaking or damaging items inside. Although storage experts advise storing heavier items first, then stacking lighter items on top, not everyone does so. The Paso Robles self-storage team is happy to offer suggestions for safely storing boxes.
- Downsizing—Repacking damaged boxes as needed helps protect possessions. Periodically going through the boxes in an organized manner is a way to downsize or move important items home. Regular visits with the intent to reduce items no longer needed or wanted can result in renting a smaller unit and saving some money. When the time comes to empty the unit, there is less to move.
- Cleanliness—A unit that is free of spider webs, dust, and debris is less likely to attract pests. Dust invades boxes and, over time, can damage clothing, linens, and other fabrics. A quarterly vacuuming can go a long way in preserving items in long-term storage.
"We are always happy to see our tenants," says Runnells. "We rarely know of problems inside individual units unless someone reports a problem. Some problems, like mold, can spread to other units. The sooner we know about something, the sooner we can notify everyone affected and take action."
Runnells has been a local business owner since 1986 and has owned the Paso Robles self-storage facility since 2004. The facility is fully fenced, well-lit with on-site security cameras and code-controlled gate access. The knowledgeable, helpful team has a deep understanding of storage needs and is happy to answer questions.
River Road Mini Storage
1631 North River Road
Paso Robles, CA 93446
(805) 239-4333
Media Contact
Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]
SOURCE River Road Mini Storage
Share this article