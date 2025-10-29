River Road Mini Storage shares the risks of ignoring your storage unit

ChatGPT said: Most storage facilities don't require tenants to visit regularly, and staff can't enter units without permission except in emergencies or as outlined in the lease. However, at River Road Mini Storage in Paso Robles, owner Rick Runnells says they like to see tenants often to ensure everything is going smoothly and no issues need attention.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's rare for a storage facility to require regular visits from its tenants. As long as the rent is on time, and no strange odors or liquids are leaking out under the door, management assumes all is well inside. Generally, the facility's staff cannot enter a unit without the tenant's consent except in emergencies or with a court order. Emergencies that allow staff to enter without permission are described in the lease agreement. Certain maintenance duties that allow entry are also described in the lease, but the tenant is given notice when these are to happen, and permission is still needed. "We like to see our tenants regularly," says Rick Runnells, owner/manager of the Paso Robles self-storage facility, River Road Mini Storage. "That's one way we know everything is going well with them, and there are no problems that might need our attention inside the unit."