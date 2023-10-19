River Rock Advisors Celebrate Their 10 Year Anniversary

"We are so proud of how far we've come, not just as a company, but as a team," said RRA Partner and Co-founder Gary Jones. "We look forward to many more years of bringing value to our clients and expanding talent in the Cleveland market." Post this

"We are so proud of how far we've come, not just as a company, but as a team," said RRA Partner and Co-founder Gary Jones. "We look forward to many more years of bringing value to our clients and expanding talent in the Cleveland market."

Jones and Keener created RRA in 2013 after more than 30 years of working with larger supply chain consulting firms. Their focus was, and still is, to model a boutique style of management consulting firm and bring consulting professionals back into the market.

RRA continues to identify, reach out, add and then grow talent in their Rocky River office, which is expected to double in space. Their success as a business comes down to how the firm puts its collective experience to use in helping organizations implement and monitor metrics that are specific and appropriate to their industry and businesses.

"We are excited to be celebrating 10 years of business," said RRA Partner and Co-founder Steve Keener. "With continuous recognition for our expertise and efforts, we hope we can continue to grow and flourish as a team for the betterment of our community."

About River Rock Advisors

River Rock Advisors is a leading value chain management firm that partners with manufacturing and distribution organizations worldwide to develop and implement solutions with a specific focus on cross-functional whitespace challenges. Its analytical approach considers industry- and process-specific metrics to help client leadership teams make data-driven decisions and navigate change effectively. For more information, visit www.riverrockadvisors.com.

Media Contact

Steve Keener, River Rock Advisors, 1 3305466787, [email protected], https://riverrockadvisors.com/

SOURCE River Rock Advisors