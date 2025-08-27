River Rock Advisors Named to SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners List for Sixth Time

"Earning this recognition across multiple years reflects how our team puts its collective experience into action." Post this

"For twenty-three consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, Publisher for SupplyChainBrain.

The company selects winners for this award through qualified submissions from a six-month online poll of supply chain professionals. SupplyChainBrain asks contributors to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made an impact on their company's efficiency, customer service, and supply chain performance.

In a highly competitive field, RRA is honored to earn this recognition for the sixth time.

"We are very excited and proud of our accomplishment," said Steve Keener, Partner and Cofounder of River Rock Advisors. "Our intended market differentiator is being customer intimate rather than just operationally excellent, so this is big news for us."

"We're honored once again to be recognized among SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners," said Gary Jones, RRA Partner and Cofounder. "Earning this recognition across multiple years reflects how our team puts its collective experience into action. Our focus has always been on delivering practical, measurable solutions that drive meaningful improvements for our clients."

RRA appeared in the August 2025 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as a celebrated member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About River Rock Advisors

River Rock Advisors is a leading value chain management firm that partners with manufacturing and distribution organizations worldwide to develop and implement solutions with a specific focus on cross-functional whitespace challenges. Its analytical approach considers industry- and process-specific metrics to help client leadership teams make data-driven decisions and navigate change effectively. For more information, visit www.riverrockadvisors.com.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain is today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource that identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas, and cutting-edge solutions. The organization continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

Media Contact

Steve Keener, River Rock Advisors, 1 440.610.0216, [email protected], https://riverrockadvisors.com/

SOURCE River Rock Advisors