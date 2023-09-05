River Rock Advisors Receives Fifth Recognition on SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners List

"I was honored to nominate RRA for their exceptional partnership, patience and value they have delivered to DeFunkify over a number of years," said DeFunkify CEO and Founder Richard Geiger. Tweet this

RRA is featured in SupplyChainBrain's annual Great Partners issue, which is dedicated to showing what supply chain excellence looks like in the real world and reminds us that partnerships are what make supply chains work. This feature highlights RRA's work with DeFunkify, where RRA adapted to DeFunkify's needs and assisted with supply chain issues so the company could focus on growing the business.

"I was honored to nominate RRA for their exceptional partnership, patience and value they have delivered to DeFunkify over a number of years," said DeFunkify CEO and Founder Richard Geiger. "RRA's willingness to start on a dime and market-price their services while helping us to reduce complexity, in addition to the stated planning and execution capability of their contract, has meant that I can focus on growing the business without worrying about the supply chain."

As a supply chain management information resource, SupplyChainBrain has for more than two decades been asking organizations around the country to nominate their supply chain partners based on outstanding service and solutions. After a six-month poll, SupplyChainBrain notified RRA the firm had again been recognized for this honor.

"Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance," said SupplyChainBrain Publisher Brad Berger.

RRA also received this recognition in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. This long-standing recognition comes down to how the firm puts its collective experience to use in helping organizations implement and monitor metrics that are specific and appropriate to their industry and businesses. RRA has developed a variety of models used to address operational issues, analyze risk and test possible scenarios.

About River Rock Advisors

River Rock Advisors is a leading value chain management firm that partners with manufacturing and distribution organizations worldwide to develop and implement solutions with a specific focus on cross-functional whitespace challenges. Its analytical approach considers industry- and process-specific metrics to help client leadership teams make data-driven decisions and navigate change effectively. For more information, visit www.riverrockadvisors.com.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain is today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource that identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

Media Contact

Steve Keener, River Rock Advisors, 1 330.546.6787, [email protected], https://riverrockadvisors.com/

