Riverbend Capital Advisors Announces Compliance With Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®)

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverbend Capital Advisors ("Riverbend"), a Registered Investment Advisor in the municipal fixed income market, is pleased to announce that it has attained verification for Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) compliance across its discretionary separately managed account practice and has been independently verified by The Spaulding Group for the period January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2023.

The GIPS Standards, globally recognized as the standard for industry best practice for investment performance reporting and presentation, represents a set of standardized ethical guidelines that aim to provide transparency and comparability in investment performance reporting. Of the more than 15,500 SEC-registered investment advisers, less than 10% claim GIPS compliance as of September 2023, according to the CFA Institute.

"Compliance with GIPS globally recognized standards can provide a level of assurance that Riverbend's performance reporting adheres to the highest standards of accuracy, consistency, and transparency. The verification process was rigorous and we are pleased with our commitment to completing it," said Tom Hession, Managing Partner of Riverbend Capital Advisors.

GIPS verification involves an in-depth independent review of a firm's policies, procedures, controls, and investment results data. By meeting the verification requirements, firms reinforce their commitment to ethics, transparency, and integrity in reporting investment performance to clients.

GIPS® is a registered trademark owned by CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.

About Riverbend Capital Advisors

Riverbend is a boutique fixed income manager focused on the U.S. municipal bond market. It employs a proactive and tactical approach that seeks to capitalize on market inefficiencies for the benefit of its clients. The Firm provides custom portfolios aligned with each client's tax status, risk profile and investment objectives, and can accommodate state-specific, taxable, and high-yield mandates. Riverbend invests capital on behalf of a diverse group of high net worth individuals, financial advisors, and family offices.

