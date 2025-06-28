Riverbend Capital Advisors Announces Compliance With Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®)

CHICAGO, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverbend Capital Advisors ("Riverbend"), a Registered Investment Advisor in the municipal fixed income market, is pleased to announce that is has attained verification for Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) compliance across its discretionary separately managed account practice and has been independently verified by The Spaulding Group for the period January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2024.

The GIPS Standards, globally recognized as the standard for industry best practice for investment performance reporting and presentation, represents a set of standardized ethical guidelines that aim to provide transparency and comparability in investment performance reporting.

"Compliance with GIPS globally recognized standards can provide a level of assurance that Riverbend's performance reporting adheres to the highest standards of accuracy, consistency, and transparency. The verification process was rigorous and we are pleased with our commitment to completing it," said Tom Hession, Managing Partner of Riverbend Capital Advisors.

GIPS verification involves an in-depth review of a firm's policies, procedures, controls, and investment results data. By meeting the verification requirements, firms reinforce their commitment to ethics, transparency, and integrity in reporting investment performance to clients.

GIPS® is a registered trademark owned by CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.

About Riverbend Capital Advisors

Riverbend is a boutique fixed income manager specializing in the U.S. municipal bond market. We employ a proactive, tactical investment approach designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies and deliver consistent value to our clients. Our custom portfolios are tailored to each client's tax profile, risk tolerance, and investment goals, with the flexibility to accommodate state-specific and taxable mandates. Riverbend proudly manages capital for a diverse client base, including high net worth individuals, financial advisors, and family offices, combining institutional-caliber expertise with boutique-level attention.

Media Contact

