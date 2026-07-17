Riverbend Capital Advisors Completes Ninth Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) Verification

"Maintaining GIPS verification underscores our dedication to the highest standards of performance reporting and reinforces the confidence our clients place in us." Post this

"Maintaining GIPS verification underscores our dedication to the highest standards of performance reporting and reinforces the confidence our clients place in us," said Tom Hession, Managing Partner of Riverbend Capital Advisors. "Achieving another year of adherence to GIPS standards reflects our commitment to providing clients with performance reporting that is transparent, consistent, and independently verified."

GIPS verification involves an in-depth review of a firm's policies, procedures, controls, and investment results data. By meeting the verification requirements, firms reinforce their commitment to ethics, transparency, and integrity in reporting investment performance to clients.

GIPS® is a registered trademark owned by CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.

About Riverbend Capital Advisors

Riverbend Capital Advisors is a boutique fixed income manager specializing in the U.S. municipal bond market. Riverbend employs a proactive, tactical investment approach designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies and deliver consistent value to clients. Custom portfolios are tailored to each client's tax profile, risk tolerance, and investment goals, with the flexibility to accommodate state-specific and taxable mandates. Riverbend proudly manages capital for a diverse client base, including high net worth individuals, financial advisors, and family offices, combining institutional-caliber expertise with boutique-level attention.

Media Contact

Alicia Camarda, Riverbend Capital Advisors, 1 3129485100, [email protected], www.riverbendcapitaladvisors.com

SOURCE Riverbend Capital Advisors