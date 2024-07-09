Riverbend Capital Advisors Welcomes Timothy McGregor as Managing Partner

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverbend Capital Advisors, a leading municipal bond portfolio management firm, is thrilled to announce the addition of Timothy McGregor as Managing Partner.

Timothy McGregor, CFA joins Riverbend Capital Advisors with 32 years of experience in the municipal bond market, most recently serving as Director of Municipal Fixed Income at The Northern Trust Company. There he oversaw municipal portfolio management, strategic/growth planning, trading and risk management for over 3,500 separately managed accounts (individual and institutional) and seven mutual funds totaling $35 billion in assets.

Tim holds a B.A. in Economics from Indiana University and has earned the CFA® designation. He has been recognized for his insightful market analysis, dependable service, and innovative investment strategies, including being honored by Institutional Investor as a two-time winner of the Municipal Fixed Income Manager of the Year Award. "I am eager to join Team Riverbend as it's a firm of highest integrity with a unique client-centric philosophy that emphasizes service and the relationship," said Tim McGregor. "I'm passionate about contributing to the firm's success and truly making a difference for our clients with high quality performance in the municipal market."

As Managing Partner, Tim will oversee the development and execution of investment strategies, manage client portfolios, and contribute to the firm's business development efforts. His expertise will be instrumental in navigating the complex market environment and delivering tailored investment solutions.

"Tim's appointment underscores our commitment to attracting top talent to better serve our clients and drive the firm's growth," said Tom Hession, Founder and Managing Partner of Riverbend Capital Advisors. "His proven track record and alignment with our values make Tim an excellent addition to our team."

Riverbend Capital Advisors is proudly GIPS compliant, adhering to the latest Global Investment Performance Standards. To further enhance our credit research capabilities, we have engaged John Hallacy Consulting. John Hallacy, the former Head of Municipal Credit Research at Merrill Lynch, brings over 40 years of experience in the municipal market to our team. We are partnered with O'Brien International, family office of the O'Brien family of Chicago.

As specialists in customized separately managed accounts, Riverbend Capital Advisors continually sets the industry standard for excellence in investment management. We are dedicated to enhancing our offerings and solidifying our reputation as a trusted SMA advisor to our clients.

Media Contact

Charlie Raftery, Riverbend Capital Advisors, (312) 948 5100, [email protected], riverbendcapitaladvisors.com

SOURCE Riverbend Capital Advisors