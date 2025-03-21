Riverbend Capital Welcomes Mark Hollick as Client Relationship Manager

Riverbend Capital Advisors Welcomes Industry Veteran Mark Hollick as Client Relationship Manager

CHICAGO, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverbend Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Hollick as Client Relationship Manager, reinforcing the firm's unwavering commitment to exceptional client service in customized municipal bond portfolio solutions. With over 30 years of investment industry experience, Mark brings a deep expertise in separately managed accounts (SMAs) to his new role.

Mark began his career at Fidelity Investments in 1994 and has since held key roles at Pioneer Investments, Natixis Investment Managers, and Payden & Rygel. His extensive industry knowledge, combined with a client-first mindset, makes him an ideal addition to Riverbend's mission of providing personalized, high-quality portfolio management.

"Our clients are at the heart of everything we do," said Tom Hession, Riverbend Founder and Managing Partner. "Mark's experience and dedication to relationship-building underscores our commitment to attracting top talent to better serve our clients and drive the firm's growth."

Mark shares this philosophy and looks forward to building strong relationships with Riverbend's clients. "What drew me to Riverbend was the firm's dedicated focus on trust, integrity, and customized solutions," he said. "I'm excited to contribute to a firm that truly prioritizes its clients, delivers expertise, and develops the insights needed to navigate today's municipal market landscape."

Mark is a native of New Hampshire and now resides in Wilmette, IL, with his family. In his new role, he will work closely with clients to ensure they receive the personalized attention and bespoke investment strategies they deserve.

As specialists in customized separately managed accounts, Riverbend Capital Advisors continually sets the industry standard for excellence in investment management. We are dedicated to enhancing our offerings and solidifying our reputation as a trusted SMA advisor to our clients, ensuring they receive the best municipal experience.

