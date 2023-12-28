Rivergate Marketing Launches Monthly Podcast to Empower B2B Clients in Engineering and Technical Industries

'The Rivergate Marketing Podcast' empowers B2B professionals in the technical and engineering industries with actionable advice from a variety of knowledgeable individuals. Post this

"The Rivergate Marketing Podcast empowers B2B professionals in the technical and engineering industries with actionable advice from a variety of knowledgeable individuals," said Georgia Whalen, founder and president of Rivergate Marketing. "We often function as our clients' sole marketing department, which allows us to see firsthand how our strategies drive results in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

Recent episodes of the podcast have covered a wide range of marketing themes, including common LinkedIn mistakes to avoid, harnessing the power of client interviews, benefits of a digital marketing roadmap, formulating an effective content creation strategy, mastering content SEO, and maximizing the impact of social media in the technical and engineering industries.

Rivergate Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in serving small- to mid-size B2B companies targeting technical and engineering buyers. As a CSIA Partner Member of the Year, Rivergate Marketing is a trusted partner to control system integration companies, industrial automation and robotic suppliers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Rivergate Marketing brings their unique perspective and expertise to the forefront in their monthly Rivergate Marketing Podcast, where they delve into marketing topics specifically tailored to empower businesses in the technical and engineering sectors.

About Rivergate Marketing

Founded by Georgia Whalen in 2009, Rivergate Marketing provides a wide variety of services, including digital marketing, content creation, public relations, social media, and more, to clients to strategically position and build their brand, create demand, generate leads and cultivate relationships. As a partner to its clients, Rivergate Marketing works to lift any marketing burden, allowing clients to concentrate on their customers. Named as CSIA Partner Member of the Year, Rivergate Marketing is poised to serve business-to-business clients in a variety of high-tech industries, including industrial automation and civil engineering. For more information, visit Rivergate Marketing's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

