Rivergate Marketing Launches Monthly Podcast to Empower B2B Clients in Engineering and Technical Industries

Rivergate Marketing introduces The Rivergate Marketing Podcast, a monthly podcast delivering technical marketing-related discussion for B2B marketing professionals in the manufacturing and engineering sectors, providing valuable insights and strategies for success in the digital marketing landscape.
ARLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rivergate Marketing, LLC, a strategic marketing and communications partner to business-to-business companies in engineering and technology, today announced the launch of a monthly podcast covering an array of technical marketing related topics and interviews. The Rivergate Marketing Podcast discusses current marketing challenges and strategies faced by engineering and technical clients by interviewing a variety of subject matter experts. The podcast equips its audience, primarily composed of professionals in the technical and engineering industries, with actionable insights and strategies to enhance their digital marketing efforts.
Hosted by Grace Clark, a seasoned Digital Marketing Account Manager, The Rivergate Marketing Podcast benefits from her extensive podcasting experience and natural interviewing skills. Passionate about marketing and dedicated to assisting clients in enhancing their marketing efforts and business growth, Clark brings a wealth of experience to the microphone. Clark is occasionally joined by fellow Rivergate Marketing team members and external subject matter experts, fostering educational discussions on the podcast. Additionally, she hosts a special series, interviewing attendees of the annual Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) conference.
"The Rivergate Marketing Podcast empowers B2B professionals in the technical and engineering industries with actionable advice from a variety of knowledgeable individuals," said Georgia Whalen, founder and president of Rivergate Marketing. "We often function as our clients' sole marketing department, which allows us to see firsthand how our strategies drive results in an ever-evolving digital landscape."
Recent episodes of the podcast have covered a wide range of marketing themes, including common LinkedIn mistakes to avoid, harnessing the power of client interviews, benefits of a digital marketing roadmap, formulating an effective content creation strategy, mastering content SEO, and maximizing the impact of social media in the technical and engineering industries.
Subscribe to The Rivergate Marketing Podcast on Spotify, Amazon music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, and other preferred podcast listening platforms.
Rivergate Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in serving small- to mid-size B2B companies targeting technical and engineering buyers. As a CSIA Partner Member of the Year, Rivergate Marketing is a trusted partner to control system integration companies, industrial automation and robotic suppliers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Rivergate Marketing brings their unique perspective and expertise to the forefront in their monthly Rivergate Marketing Podcast, where they delve into marketing topics specifically tailored to empower businesses in the technical and engineering sectors.
About Rivergate Marketing
Founded by Georgia Whalen in 2009, Rivergate Marketing provides a wide variety of services, including digital marketing, content creation, public relations, social media, and more, to clients to strategically position and build their brand, create demand, generate leads and cultivate relationships. As a partner to its clients, Rivergate Marketing works to lift any marketing burden, allowing clients to concentrate on their customers. Named as CSIA Partner Member of the Year, Rivergate Marketing is poised to serve business-to-business clients in a variety of high-tech industries, including industrial automation and civil engineering. For more information, visit Rivergate Marketing's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Georgia H. Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, (978) 697-2664, [email protected], rivergatemarketing.com
SOURCE Rivergate Marketing
Share this article