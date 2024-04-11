Rivergate Marketing to Present at Inaugural CSIA Marketing Workshop at 2024 Conference

"We're thrilled to collaborate as co-creators of the inaugural CSIA Marketing Workshop, where we'll have the opportunity to share insights and the tools we utilize to assist our clients in generating inbound leads." Post this

Rivergate Marketing's Vice President of Account Services Christine McQuilkin and Digital Marketing Account Manager Grace Clark will be leading a session titled "How to Create Compelling Technical Content and Track Success with SEO Metrics." This presentation will demonstrate how to become a confident and competent technical content champion. Attendees will receive resources that include an SEO website audit checklist, a technical content creation template, and a custom SEO and competitor report. In addition to the Marketing Workshop, Rivergate Marketing will be exhibiting at the conference.

"We're thrilled to collaborate as co-creators of the inaugural CSIA Marketing Workshop, where we'll have the opportunity to share insights and the tools we utilize to assist our clients in generating inbound leads," stated McQuilkin. "Navigating technical content creation and deciphering SEO metrics can often pose challenges for marketers within our industry. I look forward to engaging with fellow professionals in a supportive and collaborative environment."

"I'm so excited to be presenting at the marketing workshop," said Clark. "Marketing within system integration is a specialty of Rivergate Marketing, so we really enjoyed helping develop a workshop specifically for marketers within this industry. We are passionate about creating content with our clients and we're looking forward to sharing our expertise."

"One of the most anticipated events on our calendar is the CSIA Conference, where we have the privilege of engaging with this vibrant community of control system integrators," remarked Georgia Whalen, Founder and President of Rivergate Marketing. "We always look forward to presenting at CSIA educational sessions on technical marketing topics, and are excited to have an entire workshop day devoted to marketing this year."

Founded in 1994, CSIA is a global, non-profit trade association with over 500 member companies in 35 countries since 1994. CSIA helps members improve their business skills, provides a forum to share industry expertise, and promotes the CSIA control system integrator certification. The annual CSIA Conference brings together system integrators and industry partners to network, hear outstanding speakers, share best practices, and learn about new products and services. For more information on the CSIA, visit controlsys.org.

