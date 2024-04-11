Rivergate Marketing to Present at Inaugural CSIA Marketing Workshop at 2024 Conference

Rivergate Marketing's Vice President of Account Services Christine McQuilkin and Digital Marketing Account Manager Grace Clark will present 'How to Create Compelling Technical Content and Track Success with SEO Metrics in the Marketing Workshop' at the 2024 Control System Integrators Association's Marketing Workshop in Dallas, Texas on April 16, 2024.
ARLINGTON, Mass., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rivergate Marketing, a strategic marketing and communications partner to business-to-business companies in engineering and technology, today announced details around their presentation at the upcoming Marketing Workshop at the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) 2024 Conference in Dallas, Texas taking place April 15-19, 2024. The Marketing Workshop will be emceed by Rivergate Marketing's Creative Manager Lauren Maranda, with presentations by Vice President of Account Services Christine McQuilkin and Digital Marketing Account Manager Grace Clark.
The CSIA Marketing Workshop is designed to give marketers within the system integration industry helpful strategies and tools to execute successful marketing campaigns within their organizations. The workshop features industry experts who understand both marketing and the system integration world. Virtual keynote speaker and email expert Jay Schwedelson will be discussing B2B email marketing and how to drive better results with email.
Rivergate Marketing's Vice President of Account Services Christine McQuilkin and Digital Marketing Account Manager Grace Clark will be leading a session titled "How to Create Compelling Technical Content and Track Success with SEO Metrics." This presentation will demonstrate how to become a confident and competent technical content champion. Attendees will receive resources that include an SEO website audit checklist, a technical content creation template, and a custom SEO and competitor report. In addition to the Marketing Workshop, Rivergate Marketing will be exhibiting at the conference.
"We're thrilled to collaborate as co-creators of the inaugural CSIA Marketing Workshop, where we'll have the opportunity to share insights and the tools we utilize to assist our clients in generating inbound leads," stated McQuilkin. "Navigating technical content creation and deciphering SEO metrics can often pose challenges for marketers within our industry. I look forward to engaging with fellow professionals in a supportive and collaborative environment."
"I'm so excited to be presenting at the marketing workshop," said Clark. "Marketing within system integration is a specialty of Rivergate Marketing, so we really enjoyed helping develop a workshop specifically for marketers within this industry. We are passionate about creating content with our clients and we're looking forward to sharing our expertise."
"One of the most anticipated events on our calendar is the CSIA Conference, where we have the privilege of engaging with this vibrant community of control system integrators," remarked Georgia Whalen, Founder and President of Rivergate Marketing. "We always look forward to presenting at CSIA educational sessions on technical marketing topics, and are excited to have an entire workshop day devoted to marketing this year."
Founded in 1994, CSIA is a global, non-profit trade association with over 500 member companies in 35 countries since 1994. CSIA helps members improve their business skills, provides a forum to share industry expertise, and promotes the CSIA control system integrator certification. The annual CSIA Conference brings together system integrators and industry partners to network, hear outstanding speakers, share best practices, and learn about new products and services. For more information on the CSIA, visit controlsys.org.
To learn more about Rivergate Marketing visit rivergatemarketing.com.
About Rivergate Marketing
Founded by Georgia Whalen in 2009, Rivergate Marketing provides a wide variety of services, including digital marketing, content creation, public relations, social media, and more, to clients to strategically position and build their brand, create demand, generate leads, and cultivate relationships. As a partner to its clients, Rivergate Marketing works to lift any marketing burden, allowing clients to concentrate on their customers. Rivergate is poised to serve business-to-business clients in a variety of high-tech industries, including industrial automation and civil engineering. For more information, visit Rivergate Marketing's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.
Media Contact
Georgia H. Whelan, Rivergate Marketing, (978) 697-2644, [email protected], https://www.rivergatemarketing.com/
SOURCE Rivergate Marketing
Share this article