Rivergate Marketing to Present Strategy Session at 2025 CSIA Marketing Workshop

Georgia Whalen, Christine McQuilkin, and Kirsten Leroij to lead "Building Your Essential Marketing Strategy Step by Step" at CSIA's second annual Marketing Workshop in San Diego, California, on June 3, 2025.
ARLINGTON, Mass., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rivergate Marketing, a strategic marketing and communications partner for B2B companies in engineering and technology, will present a featured strategy session at the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) 2025 Conference, taking place June 3–6 in San Diego, California.
Rivergate Marketing's President Georgia Whalen, Vice President Christine McQuilkin, and Digital Marketing Account Manager Kirsten Leroij will present "Building Your Essential Marketing Strategy Step by Step" as part of the second annual CSIA Marketing Workshop, titled "Raising the Bar: A Peer-Infused Blueprint for SI Marketing Excellence," on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Rivergate Marketing has presented at the CSIA Conference every year since 2022, including sessions at both the main conference and the Marketing Workshop.
Designed specifically for system integrator marketers, the CSIA Marketing Workshop brings together industry experts to share actionable strategies and tools for building effective, measurable marketing programs within the system integration space.
"It's always an honor to be part of the CSIA Conference," said Whalen. "We've had the opportunity to present every year since 2022, whether through breakout sessions or the Marketing Workshop, and we're especially excited to return this year with another hands-on session designed to help attendees walk away with a clear, strategic marketing framework."
"Rivergate Marketing has been an actively engaged Partner member of CSIA, playing a leadership role in the CSIA Marketing Committee since 2016," said Jose Rivera, CEO of Control System Integrators Association (CSIA). "They have developed a solid understanding of our SI industry, its challenges, and opportunities. Our members benefit from their marketing service and practical presentations at CSIA in-person and virtual events."
"Our session will guide attendees through foundational marketing strategy exercises that align directly with business objectives. Whether you're building a marketing program from the ground up or refining an existing one, we're offering tools and structure to help teams get focused and move forward with confidence," said McQuilkin.
The session will cover key components of a comprehensive marketing strategy, including:
- Defining markets and revenue sources
- Reviewing business goals
- Identifying key focus markets
- Developing buyer personas
- Conducting competitor marketing analysis
- Crafting a unique selling proposition (USP)
- Performing a SWOT analysis
- Selecting key marketing initiatives
Founded in 1994, the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) is a global, non-profit trade association with over 500 member companies in 35 countries. CSIA supports system integrators by improving business practices, promoting certification, and fostering a strong professional community. The annual CSIA Conference is the premier networking and educational event for control system integrators and their partners. Learn more at controlsys.org.
To learn more about Rivergate Marketing's participation in the 2025 CSIA Marketing Workshop, visit this link.
About Rivergate Marketing
Founded by Georgia Whalen in 2009, Rivergate Marketing provides a wide variety of services including digital marketing, content creation, public relations, social media, and more, to clients to strategically position and build their brand, create demand, generate leads and cultivate relationships. As a partner to its clients, Rivergate Marketing works to lift any marketing burden, allowing clients to concentrate on their customers. Rivergate is poised to serve business-to-business clients in a variety of high-tech industries, including industrial automation and civil engineering. For more information, visit Rivergate Marketing's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Georgia H. Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, (978) 697-2664, [email protected], https://www.rivergatemarketing.com/
SOURCE Rivergate Marketing
