Rivergate Marketing to Present Strategy Session at 2025 CSIA Marketing Workshop

Designed specifically for system integrator marketers, the CSIA Marketing Workshop brings together industry experts to share actionable strategies and tools for building effective, measurable marketing programs within the system integration space.

"It's always an honor to be part of the CSIA Conference," said Whalen. "We've had the opportunity to present every year since 2022, whether through breakout sessions or the Marketing Workshop, and we're especially excited to return this year with another hands-on session designed to help attendees walk away with a clear, strategic marketing framework."

"Rivergate Marketing has been an actively engaged Partner member of CSIA, playing a leadership role in the CSIA Marketing Committee since 2016," said Jose Rivera, CEO of Control System Integrators Association (CSIA). "They have developed a solid understanding of our SI industry, its challenges, and opportunities. Our members benefit from their marketing service and practical presentations at CSIA in-person and virtual events."

"Our session will guide attendees through foundational marketing strategy exercises that align directly with business objectives. Whether you're building a marketing program from the ground up or refining an existing one, we're offering tools and structure to help teams get focused and move forward with confidence," said McQuilkin.

The session will cover key components of a comprehensive marketing strategy, including:

Defining markets and revenue sources

Reviewing business goals

Identifying key focus markets

Developing buyer personas

Conducting competitor marketing analysis

Crafting a unique selling proposition (USP)

Performing a SWOT analysis

Selecting key marketing initiatives

Founded in 1994, the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) is a global, non-profit trade association with over 500 member companies in 35 countries. CSIA supports system integrators by improving business practices, promoting certification, and fostering a strong professional community. The annual CSIA Conference is the premier networking and educational event for control system integrators and their partners. Learn more at controlsys.org.

To learn more about Rivergate Marketing's participation in the 2025 CSIA Marketing Workshop, visit this link.

About Rivergate Marketing

Founded by Georgia Whalen in 2009, Rivergate Marketing provides a wide variety of services including digital marketing, content creation, public relations, social media, and more, to clients to strategically position and build their brand, create demand, generate leads and cultivate relationships. As a partner to its clients, Rivergate Marketing works to lift any marketing burden, allowing clients to concentrate on their customers. Rivergate is poised to serve business-to-business clients in a variety of high-tech industries, including industrial automation and civil engineering. For more information, visit Rivergate Marketing's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Georgia H. Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, (978) 697-2664, [email protected], https://www.rivergatemarketing.com/

