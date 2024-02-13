Riverpoint Medical Introduces Breakthrough Green Suture - The First Human Implantable Green Fiber

Edwin Anderson, Riverpoint's VP of Regulatory and R&D, emphasizes the significance of this achievement, stating, "The introduction of the first human implantable green UHMWPE suture aligns perfectly with our commitment to rapid innovation. Post this

Edwin Anderson, Riverpoint's VP of Regulatory and R&D, emphasizes the significance of this achievement, stating, "The introduction of the first human implantable green UHMWPE suture aligns perfectly with our commitment to rapid innovation. It not only establishes a new standard in surgical fiber technology but also exemplifies our dedication to surpassing regulatory requirements for complex medical textiles."

This revolutionary green UHMWPE suture addresses the challenges faced in complicated surgeries that necessitate the use of multiple fibers and colors. The distinctive green color provides a visual differentiator, enhancing precision and efficiency in the operating room. This breakthrough is poised to revolutionize surgical procedures, offering surgeons a unique tool to improve patient outcomes.

Riverpoint Medical invites the medical community to explore its latest capabilities and innovations at the 2024 AAOS meeting in San Francisco. Interested parties are encouraged to visit Riverpoint Medical's booth number 2059 for comprehensive information, engagement, and a firsthand look at the groundbreaking green UHMWPE suture.

About Riverpoint Medical

Riverpoint Medical is a leading developer, designer and manufacturer of medical devices focused on advanced surgical fiber related technologies. Riverpoint has a strong history of industry leading product innovation and development across bioabsorbable suture and high strength suture-based implants and constructs. Riverpoint employs a business-to-business model through multiple channels and enjoys partnerships with many of the top Global Medtech Companies in the world.

About DSM Biomedical

As the world's unrivaled biomaterials expert and committed partner in driving sustainable innovation in healthcare, DSM Biomedical, a subsidiary of dsm-firmenich, is at the forefront of biomaterial science and process innovation. The company's technologies and support are recognized for their unmatched quality, reliability, and performance in multiple therapeutic areas worldwide. To learn more, visit DSMBiomedical.com.

