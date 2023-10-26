Riverpoint Medical Receives FDA Approvals for OC Coating Technology of Textile and Fiber

Doug King, CEO of Riverpoint Medical, stated, "It truly is a breakthrough in the realm of biologic coatings designed to enhance bone fixation and healing." Post this

Riverpoint Medical's proprietary coating technology integrates osteoconductive bioceramic materials into the surface of the medical textile, offering a revolutionary biological solution for various medical devices. With patents granted and pending worldwide, this technology ensures exclusivity and adds significant value to Riverpoint Medical's partners.

Doug King, CEO of Riverpoint Medical, stated, "This marks another pivotal step for Riverpoint Medical in delivering novel solutions to advance the quality of medical devices for our partners and patients. It truly is a breakthrough in the realm of biologic coatings designed to enhance bone fixation and healing."

As an emergent player in the global medical device and healthcare sectors, Riverpoint Medical is actively driving innovation for implant technologies. This strategic advancement offers an opportunity to explore the latest developments and successes.

Edwin Anderson, Riverpoint Medical's VP of Regulatory, added, "This FDA approval is a significant milestone for Riverpoint Medical, now publishing six 510k clearances in 2023. This demonstrates our passion and continued mission to develop impactful new technology."

Riverpoint Medical is pleased to present these innovations at the 2023 MD&M West event in Anaheim, CA, and the AAOS meeting in San Francisco. All interested parties are encouraged to visit our booth for in-depth information and engagement.

About Riverpoint Medical

Riverpoint Medical is a leading developer, designer and manufacturer of medical devices focused on advanced surgical fiber related technologies. Riverpoint has a strong history of industry leading product innovation and development across bioabsorbable suture and high strength suture-based implants and constructs. Riverpoint employs a business-to-business model through multiple channels and enjoys partnerships with many of the top Global Medtech Companies in the world.

For more information about Riverpoint Medical, please contact Customer Service at [email protected] or call (503) 517-8001. Visit our website at www.rpmed.com for the latest updates and details.

Media Contact

Customer Service, Riverpoint Medical, 1 503 517-8001, [email protected], www.rpmed.com

SOURCE Riverpoint Medical