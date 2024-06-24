Riverside County (CA) DCSS Announces Partnership With GreenCourt

"Our mission is very clear. We are here to ensure that children and families in our community get the support they need. GovLink will allow our team to focus more on families, and less on manual tasks," said Nicole Windom-Hurd, Director of Riverside County DCSS. Post this

"Our mission is very clear. We are here to ensure that children and families in our community get the support they need. GovLink will allow our team to focus more on families, and less on manual tasks," said Nicole Windom-Hurd, Director of Riverside County DCSS. "We are very excited about this partnership."

GovLink automates the workflow, moving legal documents from the caseworker's desk to the court's docket swiftly and reliably. Throughout the process of preparing a legal pleading for filing with the court, the document might need to pass through several sets of hands. Whether those coworkers are in the same room or miles apart, GovLink tracks the documents every step, keeping everyone connected and informed.

"Child Support Directors in California continue to show an appetite for innovation and increased efficiencies. We are so excited to add RCDCSS and Director Windom-Hurd to our list of partners. Her team is one of the best in the state, and we can't wait to roll up our sleeves with them and get to work," said Jay Bland, GreenCourt's Chief Growth Officer.

About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLink

GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing, and manual data entry toward reliable, safe, and efficient operations. GreenCourt's leadership has been building, implementing, and supporting mission critical software and interoperability systems for more than fifteen years in the banking, healthcare, and legal industries. Learn more by calling 770-834-3453 or visiting http://www.greencourt.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About Riverside County Child Support Services

The Riverside County Department of Child Support Services works with parents and guardians to ensure children and families receive court-ordered financial and medical support. Services include: locating, establishing parentage; establishing, modifying and enforcing a court order for child support; and establishing, modifying and enforcing an order for health coverage. The RivCo DCSS staff are available to assist customers at our offices located in Riverside, Indio and Blythe. On our website, you can find answers to your child support questions, and access many of the forms and services that you may need to process your case.

Media Contact

Charles Smith, GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, 1 770-834-3453, [email protected], www.greencourt.com

SOURCE GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC