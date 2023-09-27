Riverside Hawks 2023 Gala Celebration To Focus On The Girls Program

"The Riverside Hawks has always prided itself on being an open community, where programs are designed to enable and support both boys and girls. That begins at the Baby Hawks level and continues through the High School years," Phil Isom, Chair of the Board, Riverside Hawks. Tweet this

"The Riverside Hawks has always prided itself on being an open community, where programs are designed to enable and support both boys and girls. That begins at the Baby Hawks level and continues through the High School years," Phil Isom, Chair of the Board - Riverside Hawks.

The success of the Riverside Program is reflected in the numbers:

- 100% high school graduation, class of 2020-2021 participating student athletes

- 100% acceptance to college,

- Riverside Hawks issues $5+million in college scholarships and grants

- Riverside Hawks issues $550 thousand in prep school scholarships

- Riverside Hawks provide $125,000+ high school scholarships

This year the Riverside Hawks report card offers even more solid proof that the program continues to generate tremendous results. It is changing the lives and trajectory of the individuals who are part of the program, in ways that will continue to pay off for them in the future. And that tradition continues.

- 100% high school graduation, class of 2022-2023

- 100% going on to higher education, class of 2022-2023

Over the last few years, special focus has been placed on the girls' program. Following the same stringent processes as the boys' – academic success is primary, the reward is basketball, the give back is service to community.

This past year, the students playing on the Riverside Hawks Girls teams stepped it up, representing the organization, through their high school teams, in numerous championship tournaments including:

CHSAA AA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

CHSAA AA BQ CHAMPIONSHIP

PSAL B CHAMPIONSHIP

PSAL A – FINAL FOUR

LONG ISLAND AA PUBLIC SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIP

NEPSAC CHAMPIONSHIP

NYS AA CHAMPIONSHIP

PRIVATE SCHOOL B CHAMPIONSHIP

Our students Ciara Forbes, Jillian Carter, and Emily Torrado also represented the Riverside Hawks in their high school's New Jersey State Sectional Championship games this year.

On the academic front, graduating seniors of class 2023 had the distinction of being recruited by, and receiving scholarships from schools such as Rider University, University of Bridgeport, Farleigh Dickinson University, Temple University, New Haven University, and SUNY Buffalo.

Current members of the class of 2024 are being actively recruited by equally important colleges and universities including Rider, Canisius in Buffalo, St. John's, Farleigh Dickinson University, New Hampshire, Adelphi University, Plattsburgh College, Albany College, St. Peters, Saint Joseph, Loyola, Fordham, Northeastern, Monmouth, Fairfield, Hofstra, NJIT, Delaware, Bryant, Merrimack, Columbia, Dartmouth, just to name a few.

The Riverside Hawks program is made possible by the dedication of an active board, passionate staff, and exceptional donors who each year, make the organization's gala a wildly successful event. For additional information on the 2023 Gala, and to purchase tickets and tables, visit www.riversidehawks.org.

About the Riverside Hawks

Founded by the Riverside Church in 1961, the Riverside Hawks have been a staple program in the Harlem community. We utilize basketball as a vehicle to improve academic outcomes and in turn, improve the career prospects of our young participants. Over time, the Riverside Hawks has expanded its programming to support not only its basketball players but any young person in our local community and surrounding areas. The Riverside Hawks Board and The Riverside Church leaders have fortified the program and provided the infrastructure to allow for the hire of staff that can focus on the academic needs of our boys and girls student-athletes, while incorporating rigorous basketball training that has turned out some top athletes.

