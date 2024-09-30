Riverside Hawks Annual Gala - Hope, Health, and Hoops Honors Group of Influential Leaders

This year's Riverside Hawks Gala will honor three important supporters and will celebrate the life of a beloved board member, Dr.Emily Anderson. Award-winning journalist and sports thought leader, Chris Broussard will host the event.

HARLEM, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nationally recognized 63-year-old Riverside Hawks basketball and academic program holds its annual fundraiser on November 7. This year's Hope, Health, and Hoops Gala will honor three critical supporters of the program and will celebrate the life of one of its most devoted and beloved board members. The event will take place at New York's Mandarin Oriental (80 Columbus Circle).

This year, the award-winning journalist, author, founder, and president of The K.I.N.G. Christian Men's Movement and on-air NBA thought leader Chris Broussard will host the evening's celebration.

The honorees are the following:

Gil Addo is the SVP of Specialty Care Solutions | CVS Health and Co-founder of RubiconMD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CVS Health. RubiconMD's digital health platform empowers primary care clinicians with access to virtual specialist support to improve patient care. Currently in 37 states and supporting over 8,000 clinicians, RubiconMD provides much-needed access to world-class medical care to individuals who need it most and often lack the financial resources.

Erik Gershwind is a distinguished member of the board of Riverside Hawks and President and Chief Executive Officer of MSC Industrial Supply Co., a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations products and services to industrial customers throughout North America. He is also a member of MSC's Board of Directors. During his 25-year tenure with MSC, Erik has held a series of progressively responsible leadership roles across the business. Under Erik's leadership, MSC's strategic investments in people, technology, acquisitions, and regional expansion across North America have resulted in revenue growth of approximately 70 percent to $3.4 billion, placing the company at No. 721 on the 2020 Fortune 1000 list, including Sales, Product Management, Marketing, eCommerce and Strategy.

Phil Isom, Chair of the Board of Riverside Hawks, is Chair of the Private Funds practice at the global law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. As a lifelong resident of the Harlem community, Phil credits his life and career successes to the lessons he learned from Harlem- based organizations like the Riverside Hawks. Phil has been connected with the Riverside Hawks for over 15 years also as a coach of both boys and girls travel teams. He has remained engaged throughout his time working with the Hawks and helped identify and secure substantial resources on the organization's behalf.

This year, the organization experienced the loss of one of its most beloved and longest-serving board members, Dr. Emily Anderson. This year's gala program will honor her dedication and contributions to the program by celebrating her life.

As the organization mourns Dr. Anderson's death, it also welcomes a new era of leadership with the introduction of the newly appointed Executive Director of the Riverside Hawks, Aswan Morris. Morris is a former professional basketball player, Harlem resident, and highly recognized motivational speaker who is guided by his faith and love of community.

The organization is delighted to return to the gorgeous ambiance provided by New York's fashionable Mandarin Oriental, with its exquisite views of Manhattan's Central Park, for this major fundraising initiative, one of the most anticipated kick-offs to the approaching holiday season.

If you want to attend, purchase tickets and tables, or learn more about the organization, please visit www.riversidehawks.org.

About the Riverside Hawks

The Riverside Hawks was founded by members of the Riverside Church in 1961, to help students and families in the Harlem community, use basketball to pursue academic opportunities, promote character development, and improve the life and career prospects of scores of young individuals. The strength of the Riverside Hawks basketball program is legendary. Their elite-level girls' and boys' basketball teams play in nationally recognized showcase tournaments and rank among the top teams in the nation. Notable alums include Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome, Eric Paschal, Chris Mullin, Kenny Smith, Kenny Anderson, Ed Pinckney, Metta World Peace, Lamar Odom, Rafer Alston, Elton Brand and Malik Sealy. Today, the Hawks have over 600 girls and boys beginning at kindergarten age through high school in their academic and basketball programs. Almost 70% of their students come from the Washington Heights, Harlem, and Bronx neighborhoods.

Media Contact

Sam Mattingly, Riverside Hawks, 1 917-331-9375, [email protected], www.riversidehawks.org

SOURCE Riverside Hawks