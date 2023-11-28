Riverside Insights and CAI Founders to Host Virtual Conference on SLD Identification

CE Credits Available for Sessions Led by Experts Dedicated to Advancing the Field of Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD) Identification and Intervention
ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverside Insights®, a leading developer of research-based assessments and analytics, today announced it is teaming up with Dr. Dawn P. Flanagan, Dr. Vincent C. Alfonso and Dr. Samuel O. Ortiz, creators of the Cross-Battery Assessment Approach and founders of Comprehensive Assessment for Intervention (CAI), to host their first annual virtual conference featuring researchers, scholars, and educators dedicated to advancing the field of specific learning disabilities (SLD) identification and intervention. The CAI Conference - State of the Art of SLD Identification: Innovations in Theory, Research, and Practice - will take place January 25-26, 2024, and enable participants to earn continuing education (CE) credit.
"CAI 2024 brings together a premier line-up of world-renowned presenters including researchers, scholars, and educators dedicated to advancing the field of SLD identification and intervention," said Dr. Sarah Holman, director, Riverside Insights. "These presenters are from multiple disciplines including school psychology, education, special education, neuropsychology, cognitive neuroscience and genetics. Their sessions will offer valuable insights to all school psychologists, evaluators and educators interested in Specific Learning Disabilities."
Speakers and sessions for the 2024 conference include:
- Kevin McGrew Ph.D. - The Report of Cognitive Ability Testing's Death in Education is Premature: The Application of Network Theories and Models to Better Understand Intelligence, Achievement and the WJ IV
- Daniel C. Miller Ph.D. - Integration of CHC Theory with Neuropsychological Theories
- Kristof Kovacs, Ph.D. and Andrew Conway Ph.D. - A Unified Cognitive/Differential Approach to Intelligence: Implications for Cognitive Assessment
- W. Joel Schneider, Ph.D. - Confidently Correct Specific Learning Disability Identification
- Daniel B. Hajovsky Ph.D., - Cognitive-Achievement Relations Across the Ability Distribution
- Elena L. Grigorenko Ph.D. - Can Genetics Help in Identifying Specific Reading Disabilities?
- Samuel O. Ortiz, Ph.D. - Assessment of Multilingual Learners: An Evidence-Based Approach to Testing and Evaluation
- LaTasha R. Holden Ph.D. - Fair and Equitable Cognitive Assessment in Research and Practice
- Monica Oganes Ph.D. - Multilingual Learners: Classroom Data to Guide Assessment and Intervention
- Lisa Suzuki, Ph.D. and Noreen Stewart Ph.D. - Culture and Assessment: Implications for SLD Identification
- George McClosky Ph.D. - Assessment and Intervention for Executive Function Deficits that are Impacting Academic Production
- Scott L. Decker, Ph.D. - SLD Identification: Theoretical and Practical Guidance From Contemporary Research
- Dennis T. Sisco-Taylor, Ph.D. - Using Curriculum-Based Assessment to Inform Reading Interventions
- Peng Peng, Ph.D. - The Nature of Multi-Component Instruction for Children With Learning Difficulties: the More the Better?
- Jacqueline M. Caemmerer Ph.D. and Matthew R. Reynolds, Ph.D. - Validity of CHC Theory for Assessment with Children
- Christopher R. Niileksela Ph.D. - Consolidating Evidence of Cognitive-Achievement Relations: A Preliminary Meta-Analysis of 250 Datasets
- Nancy Mather, Ph.D. - What Should be Included in a Comprehensive Assessment of Dyslexia
- Steve Graham, Ph.D. - Teaching Writing to Students with Learning Differences
- Steven G. Feifer DEd, ABPdN - The Neuropsychology of Mathematics: From Assessment to Intervention
All attendees can receive up to 12 American Psychological Association (APA) and National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) approved Continuing Education (CEs) credits. To view the schedule and register, visit the CAI 2024 convention registration website.
