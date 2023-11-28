Riverside Insights and CAI Founders to Host Virtual Conference on SLD Identification

CE Credits Available for Sessions Led by Experts Dedicated to Advancing the Field of Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD) Identification and Intervention

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverside Insights®, a leading developer of research-based assessments and analytics, today announced it is teaming up with Dr. Dawn P. Flanagan, Dr. Vincent C. Alfonso and Dr. Samuel O. Ortiz, creators of the Cross-Battery Assessment Approach and founders of Comprehensive Assessment for Intervention (CAI), to host their first annual virtual conference featuring researchers, scholars, and educators dedicated to advancing the field of specific learning disabilities (SLD) identification and intervention. The CAI Conference - State of the Art of SLD Identification: Innovations in Theory, Research, and Practice - will take place January 25-26, 2024, and enable participants to earn continuing education (CE) credit.