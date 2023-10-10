Riverside Insights Debuts CogAT.com Portal to Support Strengths-based, Differentiated Learning that Helps All Students Thrive

Riverside's CogAT in the Classroom initiative is making it easier than ever to use CogAT data effectively in the classroom to maximize student growth. Tweet this

Using CogAT ability data and CogAT in the Classroom resources, educators can evaluate student potential using both abilities and achievement data and differentiate instruction based on students' cognitive reasoning strengths. Infusing ability data into the classroom environment helps teachers build a holistic understanding of each student's potential and create tailored classroom instruction to provide more opportunities for all students to excel.

CogAT.com includes resources for:

Teachers – The Ability Profile™ Finder offers instructional recommendations and strategies for each unique Ability Profile. Sample lesson plans show how to infuse CogAT data into differentiated instruction. Teachers also can access resources that outline proven strategies for easily grouping students of like abilities, while providing best practices, case studies and on-demand mini-modules that show CogAT in the Classroom in action.

Administrators – A Gifted Coordinator Toolkit highlights best practices for using ability data in a multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS), supporting emerging bilinguals in gifted education, and clustering and grouping students to maximize their learning. A Local Norms Tool enables administrators to calculate local norms in their district or school, giving more students the opportunity to receive advanced placement services. And an Ability and Achievement Tool combines multiple measures to identify gaps in student potential and performance.

Parents – Articles on how to understand ability data, as well as what parents can do to support learners at home and foster student strengths.

"CogAT traditionally has been used to identify gifted students, but by assessing all students, we can understand their verbal, quantitative and non-verbal reasoning abilities to better target strengths and opportunities in a more equitable way," said Monica Simonds, M.Ed., Director of Advanced Learning Programs and Services for the Richardson (Texas) Independent School District. "CogAT in the Classroom is helping us flip the script and move from deficit-based to strengths-based instruction, creating a more positive and effective learning environment for students and teachers."

To learn more about the CogAT in the Classroom initiative, Riverside Insights has developed a series of on-demand webinars. CogAT.com will be home to a growing resource library designed to support teachers and leaders with actionable insights, make teachers' lives easier and help educators understand the power of using CogAT data in the classroom for all learners. Visit http://www.cogat.com for more details.

