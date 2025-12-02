Riverside Unified School District selects YouScience® Brightpath as College and Career Readiness Solution Partner for the Next Five Years

"With YouScience Brightpath, our students can discover their aptitudes, align them with our CTE programs, earn certifications and gain work-based experiences that matter in today's economy." — Ron Weston, Coordinator, Career Technical Education, Riverside Unified School District. Post this

"Riverside Unified is deeply committed to preparing every student for success beyond high school," said Ron Weston, Coordinator, Career Technical Education (CTE), Riverside Unified School District. "With YouScience Brightpath, our students can discover their aptitudes, align them with our CTE programs, earn certifications and gain work-based experiences that matter in today's economy."

Riverside Unified has already been a strong adopter of YouScience Industry Certifications across its schools. Now, with the expansion of Aptitude & Career Discovery school-wide and the launch of Work-Based Learning initiatives, the district is realizing a comprehensive vision for college and career readiness. The integrated Brightpath platform enables RUSD to guide students from aptitude discovery to certifications to hands-on career experiences, helping connect education to real workforce opportunities.

"YouScience is honored to partner with Riverside Unified School District," said Edson Barton, CEO of YouScience. "Riverside is setting the pace for how districts can leverage aptitude data, industry-recognized certifications, and work-based learning together to transform success outcomes for their students. Their long-term investment underscores a shared belief that connecting education with real-world career opportunities is essential to building the future workforce."

By choosing Brightpath, Riverside Unified affirms its dedication to an education-to-workforce approach that uses science-backed aptitude data to unlock student potential, empower intentional choices, and strengthen local talent pipelines.

About YouScience®

YouScience® is the leading education technology company dedicated to empowering individuals with the data and credentials needed to succeed in school, career, and life. Its award-winning platform, Brightpath, is the only College & Career Readiness solution built for both compliance and impact–powered by scientifically backed aptitude discovery, industry-recognized certifications, and meaningful career connections. YouScience has served more than 13,400 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide, making it the preferred choice for individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to achieve real outcomes through education and career pathways.

