RiverSilica Technologies, INDIA acquires Niagara Video Corporation USA

Bangalore, India – 10th-September-2024 – RiverSilica Technologies INDIA, a leading innovator in IP video processing appliance and workflow solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Niagara Video Corporation USA. Post this

Jagannathan Balaji, Founder, President & CEO of RiverSilica Technologies PVT Ltd., stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Niagara Video Corporation into the RiverSilica family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to offer unparalleled video solutions and reinforces our position to be poised as a global leader in the industry."

Mike Galli, CEO of Niagara Video Corporation, added, "Joining forces with RiverSilica Technologies is an exciting development for us. This acquisition will allow us to leverage our combined expertise to deliver advanced video workflow solutions and continue our legacy of excellence in video technology."

About RiverSilica Technologies PVT Ltd.:

RiverSilica Technologies, headquartered in Bangalore, India, is a prominent player in seamless IP video delivery. The company specializes in software and hardware accelerated media processing, offering advanced solutions for video Encoding, Transcoding, Streaming and Delivery under the PIXFIX ™ VUniverse brand specializing in Video workflow-driven methodologies. With a strong global footprint, RiverSilica has established a significant presence through its System Integrators, with its cutting-edge R&D in India.

About Niagara Video Corporation USA:

Niagara Video Corporation, based in the USA, has led video streaming and transport solutions for nearly two decades. Originally spun off from View Cast Inc., Niagara Video is known for its high-performance, reliable video products used by some of the world's largest broadcasters, network solutions providers, and content delivery networks. The company is celebrated for its cost-effectiveness, versatile outputs, and exceptional video quality.

For further information visit www.riversilica.com / www.niagara-video.com or contact [email protected]

Media Contact

David H A, RiverSilica Technologies PVT Ltd, 91 7829203557, [email protected], https://www.riversilica.com/

