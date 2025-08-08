RiverSilica Technologies India Unveils PIXFIX™ Torq - World's First Hybrid Next-Generation Hyper-Dense Video Processing Appliance

PIXFIX™ Torq, a next-generation hyper-dense video encoding and transcoding appliance. Designed to address the demands of CDN, data centre, cable aggregation, surveillance, and broadcast environments, PIXFIX™ Torq delivers exceptional scalability and performance in a compact form factor. Post this

Jagannathan Balaji, Founder, President, and CEO of RiverSilica Technologies, commented:

"PIXFIX™ Torq once again reaffirms RiverSilica's leadership in hyper-dense video processing. It reflects our commitment to providing advanced technologies that ensure long-term investment value and rapid return on investment for our customers."

Kumaraswamy, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, added:

"PIXFIX™ Torq delivers a quantum leap in rack space efficiency – up to five times optimisation – enabling customers to rapidly establish ultra-dense video processing environments. In scenarios requiring intensive processing, such as CDNs, surveillance, and data aggregation, it truly offers more-for-less."

Discussing the innovation behind the solution, Dr Essaki Muthu, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, explained:

"PIXFIX™ Torq is a workflow powerhouse, underpinned by our proprietary PIXFLEX™ Hb accelerator pipeline platform that has a super interleaved director architecture. This architecture uniquely integrates software and hardware processing independently within a single appliance, ensuring a 360-degree approach to performance, quality, and format flexibility. It supports a wide range of video acquisition interfaces, codecs, and output formats, all optimised for next-generation workflows."

About RiverSilica Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

RiverSilica Technologies, headquartered in Bangalore, India, is a prominent player in seamless IP video delivery. The company specializes in software and hardware-accelerated media processing, offering advanced workflow solutions for video Encoding, Transcoding, Streaming, and delivery with its PIXFIX™ VUniverse product line. With a strong global footprint, RiverSilica has established a significant presence through its System Integrators and cutting-edge R&D in India.

For further information visit www.riversilica.com or contact [email protected]

Media Contact

David H A, RiverSilica Technologies PVT Ltd,

+91-7829203557, [email protected], https://www.riversilica.com/

